Gatik and Loblaw Ink 5-year Expansion Deal to Scale AI-Powered Autonomous Trucking Solution Across Regional Distribution Networks in the Greater Toronto Area

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gatik, the leader in autonomous freight for regional logistics networks, today announced a significant expansion of its commercial partnership with Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX:L) (“Loblaw”), Canada’s largest retailer. Marking a milestone for the autonomous trucking industry, the companies have signed a first-of-its-kind, multi-year growth agreement to deploy Gatik’s autonomous fleet across Loblaw’s distribution network in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Under the initial phase of the expansion, 20 autonomous trucks equipped with Gatik’s next generation sensor suite will be deployed by the end of 2025, with a further 30 autonomous trucks to be deployed by the end of 2026, creating a scalable platform for future growth phases.

This growth agreement signifies the largest planned roll-out of autonomous trucks in North America, a move that transitions Gatik and Loblaw from initial deployment to commercial operations at scale, an industry-first in the autonomous vehicle (AV) sector. The expanded fleet will initially be deployed with safety drivers onboard, before transitioning to Freight-Only (driverless) operations across Loblaw’s regional distribution networks in the GTA, delivering goods with greater frequency and responsiveness to over 300 Loblaw stores.

Under the expanded partnership, Loblaw has made a strategic investment in Gatik, strengthening Loblaw’s commitment to scaling Gatik’s autonomous solution within its extensive supply chain and helping to rapidly accelerate fleet expansion and geographic growth within Loblaw’s priority markets. Gatik and Loblaw previously made history in 2022 with the deployment of Canada’s first driverless commercial fleet, setting the foundation for today’s historic expansion.

“This is a transformational moment, not just for Gatik and Loblaw, but for the autonomous trucking sector globally,” said Gautam Narang, CEO and co-founder of Gatik. “It’s the first time a major retailer has transitioned from pilot to commercial scale with autonomous trucks, directly addressing Canada’s growing driver shortage, delivering the true benefits of autonomous logistics - reliability, safety and scalability - to millions of Canadians. Loblaw’s investment is a powerful endorsement of our market-leading AI Driver™, Gatik’s purpose-built technology that has logged extensive miles on public roads while maintaining an exemplary safety record, and underscores our commitment to revolutionizing regional distribution through intelligent, autonomous solutions.”

“This expanded partnership with and investment in Gatik represents a significant step forward in our commitment to innovation and supply chain sustainability,” said Rob Wiebe, Chief Administrator of Loblaw Companies Limited. “Autonomous logistics will enable us to move more orders more frequently for our customers. We are excited to continue leading the way nationally in retail distribution with Gatik’s groundbreaking technology which has already been proven across our operations.”

This expansion leverages Gatik’s proprietary Gatik Driver™, a safe, scalable & interpretable AI driver purpose built for autonomous trucks proven in real-world commercial operations. The new fleet will include cold-chain-ready vehicles optimized for the movement of time-sensitive grocery and household items.

In preparation for Gatik’s multi-year expansion with Loblaw, Gatik worked closely with the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario (MTO) to inform the development of the Automated Commercial Motor Vehicle (ACMV) Pilot Program, a new provincial regulatory framework that recently launched on Aug. 1, 2025 and enables the operation of Gatik’s medium-duty (class 6-7) autonomous trucks on all surface streets and highways in the province. With the ACMV Program now in effect, Gatik and Loblaw are well positioned to continue to scale autonomous driving operations. The ACMV Program has been carefully developed to facilitate the safe and rapid roll-out of autonomous trucks in Ontario, ensuring that the province continues to lead the way nationally in transportation innovation.

By focusing on high-frequency transportation networks within strategically defined, commercially dense areas, Gatik has developed a robust commercial solution that maximizes safety, scalability, and speed to market. Gatik’s regional network approach delivers real value today - moving goods, not people, with Freight-Only (driverless) operations underway in markets such as Texas, Ontario, Arkansas and Arizona.

About Gatik

Gatik AI Inc., the leader in autonomous freight for regional logistics networks, is revolutionizing B2B supply chains by enabling safe, consistent, high-frequency freight movement. Gatik’s AI-Driven Autonomy is transforming regional logistics for Fortune 500 retailers, and in 2021 the company launched the world’s first driverless commercial transportation service. Gatik’s autonomous trucks are commercially deployed in multiple markets including Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, and Ontario. Gatik partners with industry leaders including Isuzu Motors, NVIDIA, Cummins, Ryder, and Goodyear. Founded in 2017 by veterans of the autonomous technology industry, the company has offices in Mountain View, Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix, Bentonville and Toronto.

About Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada's food and pharmacy leader and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees, and Associate-owners employ more than 200,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements regarding future business strategies, plans, objectives, and anticipated performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Gatik and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Factors that could impact these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, economic factors, competitive dynamics, regulatory developments, and unforeseen operational challenges. Gatik undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.