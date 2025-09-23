Java Medical Group Expands Partnership With TruBridge for EHR, Financial Health Technology, and Services

MOBILE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBRG), a leading healthcare solutions company, announced an agreement with Java Medical Group for expansion of TruBridge technology and services at its Russellville Hospital in Russellville, Alabama. The partnership is part of a broader effort to standardize Java Medical Group’s other managed hospitals using the TruBridge nTrust offering that includes the EHR, business office outsourcing and the full suite of financial health software.

As part of the ongoing relationship, TruBridge works across the Java Medical Group system to continually improve workflow and outcomes as part of a full EHR optimization initiative, like that which was recently completed at Unity Medical Center in Tennessee.

“TruBridge is more than a partner; they’re an extension of our shared passion for strengthening rural hospitals,” said Bappa Mukherji, founder and CEO of Java Medical Group. “They understand the issues these communities navigate and are actively engaged in crafting sustainable, community-focused healthcare solutions.”

Shannon Hughes, CFO of Java Medical Group, said the company sees a strong synergy between the TruBridge mission and Java Medical Group’s commitment to improving rural healthcare. Hughes said that TruBridge offers tangible, effective solutions, and they are pleased to partner for long-term expansion across their hospitals.

“Working with Java Medical Group to support community hospitals creates both excitement and pride,” said Chris Fowler, president and CEO of TruBridge. “Their unwavering dedication to bolstering community healthcare by unifying EHRs with financial objectives deeply resonates with and propels our efforts at TruBridge.”

About TruBridge

TruBridge proudly supports rural and community healthcare providers in their efforts to stay strong, independent and deeply rooted in the communities they serve. Backed by more than 45 years of healthcare experience and trusted by over 1,500 clients nationwide, we offer a mix of technology, services and strategic expertise – including revenue cycle management, electronic health records (EHR) and analytics – all designed singularly for the realities of rural and community healthcare. With a steadfast commitment to keeping care local, TruBridge helps hospitals flourish as the economic heart of their communities, delivering high-quality, deeply personal care close to home.

About Java Medical Group

Java Medical Group is a leading hospital management company that partners with rural hospitals across the nation to ensure quality patient care and improve financial performance. The company currently serves hospitals in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and New Mexico. The executive team’s small-town roots and long history working in rural communities uniquely positions Java to understand the challenges and opportunities they face. By putting the local community at the heart of every decision, Java has become known for quality patient care and the positive, long-term difference it makes in the communities it serves.