True North Federal Credit Union Launches Mahalo Banking Platform to Deliver Secure, Modern Member Experience

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--True North Federal Credit Union (‘True North’) has officially launched its new digital banking platform powered by Mahalo Banking. Earlier this year, True North selected Mahalo not only for its deep Corelation Keystone integration and advanced fraud prevention, but also for the company’s reputation for expertise, responsiveness, and a team that partners closely with credit unions throughout every step of the process.

“Our integration was 100% on time and absolutely seamless, largely due to Mahalo’s close collaboration with our team. The Thoughtful Banking® solution empowers us to deliver a modern, intuitive digital experience that is member-friendly and secure." Share

“Launching the Mahalo platform is an exciting milestone for the credit union and our members,” said Lauren MacVay, President and CEO of True North. “Our integration was 100% on time and absolutely seamless, largely due to Mahalo’s close collaboration with our team. The Thoughtful Banking® solution empowers us to deliver a modern, intuitive digital experience that is incredibly member-friendly and secure.”

True North members now have access to advanced fraud prevention tools, including Mahalo’s Credential Assurance Technology (CAT), which helps defend against credential-stuffing attacks and other cybersecurity threats. “Mahalo’s dedication to security-first innovation and agility in responding to emerging risks allows us to compete with much larger institutions while maintaining the trust our members place in us,” added MacVay.

“Our team is proud to help True North transform its banking experience and meet member needs in a dynamic way,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo. “True North has a strong vision for what digital banking should deliver to its members, prioritizing security, convenience, and meaningful connection. Our platform empowers its team to deliver on these areas with cutting-edge banking tools while staying true to the personalized service and community focus that defines the credit union.”

About True North

True North FCU is a member-owned and locally managed credit union that provides quality financial solutions for its Alaskan members. True North is dedicated to improving the economic well-being of the members, employees and communities it serves. For more information on True North FCU, visit www.truenorthfcu.org.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.