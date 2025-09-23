Lambda and ECL Bring the First Hydrogen-Powered NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 Systems Online

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lambda, the Superintelligence Cloud, today announced the deployment of the industry’s first hydrogen-powered, production-grade NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 systems at ECL’s Mountain View campus (MV1), a zero-water and zero-emissions off-grid modular data center that operates entirely on hydrogen fuel cells for AI inference and foundational model training with unprecedented efficiency.

The Supermicro-built GB300 NVL72 systems each receive 142 kW of compute power, cooled through direct-to-chip liquid systems fed by centralized CDUs that recycle water generated as a byproduct of power production. This combination of NVIDIA AI infrastructure with sustainable energy at true production scale marks an industry first. Remarkably, the cabinets were fully integrated into the data center in just two hours—a world-class benchmark for deploying such advanced systems.

"As we move toward gigawatt AI factories, diversified power is becoming essential infrastructure," says Ken Patchett, VP Data Center Infrastructure, Lambda. "These NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 systems represent the building blocks for training and deploying tomorrow's foundation models. Hydrogen-based energy ensures we can power that superintelligence-class compute responsibly."

At 4,000 pounds per system, these production-grade units pose a critical industry challenge: few data centers can handle the power density and cooling requirements of GB300 NVL72 systems. Lambda’s decision to double its footprint at ECL – from 50% to 100% of the facility – signals strong conviction in hydrogen as one of the power sources for the sustainable growth of AI infrastructure.

“Supermicro is proud to deliver to Lambda the latest NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 systems powered by hydrogen-based energy,” said Vik Malyala, SVP of Technology & AI at Supermicro. “By combining Supermicro’s advanced liquid-cooled servers with ECL’s zero-emission power, we’re enabling Lambda's SuperIntelligence Cloud to scale rapidly and sustainably.”

“ECLs’ work with Lambda sets a new bar for sustainable AI factory power and proves that off-grid, zero-emission, high-performance data centers are not just aspirational, but operational, at scale,” said Yuval Bachar, Founder and CEO of ECL. “Hydrogen power and advanced cooling let AI organizations stay on the cutting edge of AI infrastructure while meeting the highest standards for energy stewardship and flexibility.”

Lambda and ECL continue to explore hydrogen power as part of Lambda's commitment to building Superintelligence’s AI infrastructure backbone – gigawatt-scale AI factories for training and inference.

