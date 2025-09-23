Grand Prize Promotions Named A Preferred Prize Insurance Vendor for Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grand Prize Promotions (“GPP”), part of American Hole ‘n One (“AHNO”) and a leader in prize insurance for over 30 years, has been named a preferred vendor of prize insurance for Ford dealers, Lincoln retailers and their group stores through The Shop powered by FordDirect (“The Shop”), the curated business-to-business e-commerce site for dealers.

This announcement builds on the partnership announced earlier this year, when AHNO was selected as a preferred provider of hole in one insurance. With GPP now part of The Shop, dealerships can extend their promotional reach beyond golf events to a full spectrum of contests and prize opportunities that help engage customers and strengthen brand visibility.

“Providing dealers with access to GPP through The Shop really broadens the products that they can use to help achieve their marketing objectives,” said Rick Ruiz, President at American Hole ’n One and Grand Prize Promotions. “From vehicle giveaways to sports contests, prize coverage through GPP makes it simple for dealerships to interact with their communities and customers in a fun and rewarding way. It’s a natural next step in delivering greater value to our partners.”

“Dealers count on The Shop for trusted, vetted solutions that support their business,” said Beth Hill, COO of The Shop and FordDirect General Counsel. “By including Grand Prize Promotions, we’re giving them more tools to connect with customers and generate traffic. It’s an expansion that benefits both the dealerships and their communities. This is another important piece as we continue to grow The Shop as the destination for dealers to find the right solutions.”

Licensed in all 50 states and backed by an AM Best A+ rated carrier, GPP delivers prize coverage at guaranteed best pricing. Dealers can choose from turnkey contests such as vehicle giveaways, half-court shots, field goal kicks and home run challenges. With streamlined parts statement billing, in-house fulfillment and dedicated support, GPP offers a seamless way for dealerships to execute promotions that drive engagement and loyalty.

Ford dealers and Lincoln retailers can visit Grand Prize Promotions’ website or their page on The Shop’s platform to request a quote. For additional assistance, dealers can contact a Grand Prize Promotions representative directly at 888-323-2257.

About American Hole ‘n One & Grand Prize Promotions

Established in 1986, American Hole ‘n One (AHNO) is a leading provider of hole in one insurance and event promotions, serving clients across industries. Headquartered in Buford, Georgia, AHNO operates Grand Prize Promotions (GPP), offering tailored solutions for sporting events and business promotions. With a 15,000-square-foot in-house print facility and backed by A+ XV-rated Everest National Insurance Company, AHNO delivers reliable, high-quality services to support client objectives and event success. AHNO is part of Distinguished Programs, a national insurance program manager.

About FordDirect

FordDirect, headquartered in Dearborn, Mich., connects the worlds of data, analytics, and technology to provide best-in-class digital marketing and advertising solutions exclusively for Ford dealers and Lincoln retailers. FordDirect is a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and its dealers with a mission of helping Ford and Lincoln dealerships sell more cars and trucks. The Shop is the newest way to help Dealers by curating excellent solutions for the dealership.

Learn more about The Shop at https://theshop.com/

Learn more about FordDirect at https://www.forddirect.com/