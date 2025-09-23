BioFlyte Partners with Los Alamos National Laboratory to Optimize Modeling and Simulation Tools for Biothreat Detection and Response

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioFlyte, a chemical and bioaerosol surveillance firm with a disruptive new class of fieldable chemical and biological threat collection, detection, and identification solutions, today announced a new collaboration with Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) as part of the New Mexico Technology Readiness Gross Receipts (TRGR) initiative. The project will accelerate the development of an advanced indoor aerosol modeling tool using LANL’s renowned QUIC (Quick Urban & Industrial Complex) software.

"We look forward to collaborating with LANL, who brings unique capabilities to this project, with the result being a significant advantage in the growing biodefense and public safety markets," said Todd Sickles, CEO of BioFlyte. Share

The state-funded TRGR program enables New Mexico businesses the opportunity to work directly with scientists and engineers at Los Alamos and Sandia National Laboratories. By bridging the critical gap between research and commercialization, TRGR enables companies like BioFlyte to bring high-impact technologies to market faster and more efficiently.

“Modifying QUIC for indoor environments means we can simulate real-world aerosol dispersion and optimize accurate sensor placement and overall solution architecture much quicker, in most cases reducing these analyses from weeks to days,” said Todd Sickles, CEO of BioFlyte. “We look forward to collaborating with LANL, who brings unique capabilities to this project, with the result being a significant advantage in the growing biodefense and public safety markets.”

BioFlyte’s project will enhance the indoor modeling capabilities of the QUIC software, which was originally developed for outdoor dispersion scenarios, to accurately simulate airflow, contaminant transport, and sensor performance in complex facilities such as airports, arenas, and transit hubs.

“We’re excited to support BioFlyte through the TRGR program and to adapt our QUIC software for indoor environments,” said James Zahler, director for the Richard P. Feynman Center for Innovation. “This kind of collaboration is exactly why the TRGR initiative exists — to connect New Mexico companies with our science and tools in ways that make a real difference. It is rewarding to see Los Alamos capabilities contributing to faster, smarter solutions for detecting and responding to biological threats. This partnership shows how scientific expertise and regional collaboration can advance technological readiness for the nation’s most pressing security challenges.”

“As a retiree from LANL’s Global Security programs, I know that the labs have tremendous capabilities that can invigorate the technology sector in New Mexico,” said David Cremer, BioFlyte Science Advisory Board member and NM Angels Board member. “This TRGR project is a prime example of how LANL is working effectively to help a New Mexico business while simultaneously strengthening LANL mission capabilities. This is exactly what the TRGR program is supposed to do, and it is an excellent example of why New Mexico is a great place for technology startup companies to grow and thrive.”

About BioFlyte

BioFlyte is a chem/bioaerosol surveillance company that is commercializing a revolutionary new class of fieldable chemical and biological contamination sampling, detection, and identification solutions. The firm’s current market focus is critical infrastructure protection and mail screening in both the government and commercial sectors. For more information about BioFlyte and its products, please visit: https://bioflyte.com.

About Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory is a multi-program, federally funded research and development center for the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). The Laboratory’s priority roles are serving as a nuclear weapons design agency and a nuclear weapons production agency; addressing nuclear threats; and performing national security science, technology, and engineering.