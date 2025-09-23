Cibolo Health Selects Avo as Clinical AI Partner to Strengthen Rural Care Delivery

FARGO, N.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cibolo Health, a leader in building clinically integrated networks for rural and independent hospitals, has named Avo as its preferred AI partner to provide member hospitals and clinics with a suite of AI solutions including ambient documentation, chart assistance, billing support and more.

“Avo has developed solutions purpose-built for rural healthcare. This partnership allows our members to strengthen care while protecting limited resources.” -- Nate White, President & CEO of Cibolo Health Share

Rural healthcare faces mounting pressures, with more than 160 hospitals closing or reducing services since 2005. Cibolo Health’s High-Value Networks (HVNs) help independent hospitals collaborate, achieve economies of scale, and preserve local control. The partnership with Avo extends this mission by giving members access to AI tools that reduce clinician burden, support decision-making, and improve financial performance.

Avo was selected following a competitive review based on its:

Comprehensive platform extending beyond ambient documentation to include chart review, decision support, and utilization management.

Proven results improving quality, reimbursement, and clinician efficiency.

improving quality, reimbursement, and clinician efficiency. Service model designed for rural providers.

Cibolo Health represents approximately 130 member organizations across six states, managing nearly $12 billion in net revenue. Members will now have access to exclusive pricing and benefits with Avo.

About Cibolo Health

Cibolo Health helps rural and independent hospitals build clinically integrated networks that enhance quality, access, and affordability while preserving local control. Its HVN model provides scale, payer leverage, and collaborative infrastructure for long-term sustainability.

About Avo

Avo is the AI-engine used by healthcare organizations to improve care and operational outcomes in a way clinicians love. Its integrated AI platform simplifies everyday clinical tasks like documentation, charting, discharge planning, ordering and more. Avo supports every member of the care team by effortlessly incorporating guidelines, protocols, and patient data into the workflow and transforming it into actionable tools. At Avo, we believe in standardizing care with love, not alerts. Visit avomd.com to learn more.