Integrity BioChem and ICD Group Launch ICD BioChem to Manufacture Patented IBC Bio-Based Chemistry in Perth

CRESSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrity BioChem (IBC) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with ICD BioChem, a newly formed company in the ICD Group of companies. Through this partnership, ICD BioChem will bring Integrity BioChem’s mining technology platform to the rapidly growing Australian mining market and build local manufacturing capacity to meet strong demand for sustainable industrial chemistries.

Integrity BioChem’s bio-based surfactants are now available to Australian industries, combining heavy-duty performance with lower environmental impact. Share

ICD BioChem, with operational and technical support from Integrity BioChem, is currently developing a state-of-the-art bio-based chemical manufacturing facility in Perth. The facility will produce the company’s patented, market-first bio-based surfactant platform in addition to other bio-based chemistry at commercial scale to supply Australia’s mining, industrial, HI&I, and personal care sectors with high-performance, lower-environmental impact alternatives.

“Partnering with ICD BioChem represents an important step in producing the IBC surfactants and chemical solutions where they are needed most,” said William Gibbs, SVP Integrity Mining and Industrial. “The IBC product line is designed to meet the rigorous performance needs in heavy-industrial applications and reduce ecological impact — bringing local manufacturing to Australia will help mining companies access these benefits at scale.”

ICD BioChem is committed to supporting Australia’s sustainability goals by manufacturing the IBC chemical platform locally and tailoring solutions to the unique operational needs of Australian industry. “We are proud to deliver a home-grown, sustainable technology that helps the industrial sectors improve operational performance while aligning with Australia’s environmental commitments,” said Clive Reader, Managing Director of ICD BioChem. “Building manufacturing capability in Perth ensures reliability of supply, faster customer response, and local economic benefits.”

Key highlights:

Strategic partnership between Integrity BioChem and ICD BioChem to commercialize the patented IBC bio-based chemical platform in Australia. Construction of a Perth manufacturing facility to produce the platform at commercial scale. Technology designed for industrial, mining, Ag, HI&I, and personal care applications with a focus on performance, sustainability, and local supply.

About Integrity BioChem

Integrity BioChem is an innovator in bio-based chemistries focused on sustainable, performance-driven solutions for both specialty and industrial markets. The company develops patented surfactants and formulation platforms engineered for applications across multiple market segments with an emphasis on reducing environmental impact while improving operational performance at a scale on par with synthetics.

About ICD Group

ICD Group is a 75-year-old, diversified specialty commodities company focused on the manufacture and distribution of specialty metals, chemicals, and allied products. ICD combines deep technical expertise, operational scale, and strong local partnerships to commercialize and deliver high-performance technologies. ICD Group is committed to sustainable, customer-driven innovation and to building reliable local supply chains that support economic growth and environmental stewardship.