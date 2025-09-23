Herbalife Extends Longstanding Partnership with Elite Endurance Athlete Heather Jackson

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company, community and platform, today announced the renewal of its partnership with elite endurance athlete Heather Jackson as her official nutrition sponsor. The extended agreement reflects the strength of the nearly 15-year relationship and Herbalife’s ongoing commitment to fueling athletes who demonstrate resilience and longevity.

Jackson, a six-time IRONMAN champion and versatile competitor, has built a remarkable career spanning multiple disciplines including triathlon, gravel cycling and ultra-running. Her journey from Division I ice hockey to elite endurance sports embodies Herbalife’s belief that peak performance is a lifelong pursuit grounded in adaptability, resilience and purpose.

“Heather is the definition of an Herbalife athlete—disciplined, determined and committed to excellence,” said Hanan Wajih, Chief Marketing Officer at Herbalife. “We are proud to continue fueling her journey and showcasing the standard she sets for female athletes worldwide.”

As part of the renewed multi-year agreement, Heather Jackson will serve as a global brand ambassador, representing Herbalife’s commitment to elite performance and active lifestyles. She will champion the company’s products, including the NSF Certified for Sport®* Herbalife24 line, while engaging with its global community through events and storytelling. As her official nutrition sponsor, Herbalife will provide science-backed fueling strategies, access to performance resources, and a supportive community platform.

“I’m grateful for Herbalife’s support throughout my career. The Herbalife24 line has fueled me through every stage, whether I’m racing triathlons, running ultras or pushing into gravel cycling, giving me exactly what I need,” said Heather Jackson. “Having a sponsor that provides world-class performance nutrition and also truly believes in me as an athlete makes all the difference.”

Herbalife sponsors more than 150 athletes worldwide, including over 50 women across diverse sports. Jackson’s renewal underscores Herbalife’s more than two-decade focus on elevating female athletes through access to science-backed nutrition, performance tools, and community initiatives. In 2025, that commitment expanded with programs such as the Girls EmpowerHer Performance Basketball Clinic Tour and the Women’s College All-Star Combine and Game.

To learn more about Heather Jackson’s partnership with Herbalife and explore the company’s latest sports initiatives, follow @Herbalife and @HerbalifeUSA on social media, and watch the highlight video here: 15 Years Strong: Heather Jackson & Herbalife Renew Partnership.

About Herbalife

Herbalife is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

