Affinius Capital and Axonic Capital Announce Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affinius Capital LLC (“Affinius”) and Axonic Capital LLC (“Axonic”) today announced a strategic partnership, which will expand on the firms’ existing collaboration and complementary strengths. By leveraging Axonic’s advisory and investment capabilities and Affinius’ extensive network and sourcing capabilities in the construction industry, they will deliver mid-market first mortgage financing for new development projects, funded through Axonic’s insurance platform.

“Axonic’s expertise in developing agile financing structures is a natural match with Affinius’ strong presence in construction lending,” said Axonic Capital Co-Chief Investment Officer Matt Weinstein. “We’re able to deliver creative, flexible financing solutions to an area of the middle market that is showing strong signs of opportunity, and we look forward to scaling this platform together.”

“We have been seeking the right partner to help fill what we perceive to be a gap in the market for construction loans in the middle market space,” said Affinius Capital Senior Managing Director/Head of Lending Michael Lavipour. “Combining our construction lending infrastructure and sourcing capabilities, which we have spent the last decade plus building, with Axonic's flexible insurance capital, we create a powerful partnership that positions us to be extremely active in this space going forward.”

Appetite for mid-market construction opportunities and financing remains strong, particularly within the multifamily, industrial, and self-storage sectors. Earlier this week, Affinius and Axonic announced their inaugural deal in the partnership, a $47.8 million loan to finance the ground-up development of a 217,000-square-foot Class A industrial and self-storage property in Quogue, NY.

About Affinius Capital LLC

Affinius Capital® is an integrated institutional real estate investment firm focused on value-creation and income generation. With a 40-year track record and $62 billion in gross assets under management, Affinius has a diversified portfolio across North America and Europe providing both equity and credit to its trusted partners and on behalf of its institutional clients globally. For more information, visit www.affiniuscapital.com.

About Axonic Capital

Founded in 2010, Axonic Capital is a New York–based investment manager with over $6.5 billion in assets under management. The firm has deep expertise in commercial real estate debt and equity, providing financing solutions across all major asset classes throughout the United States, with a focus on the multifamily sector. Axonic’s flexible capital base includes private limited partnerships, separate accounts, insurance company mandates, and publicly listed fund structures. For additional information, visit axoniccap.com.