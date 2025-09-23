Blue Point Exits Stax in Sale to Grant Thornton Advisors

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Point Capital Partners is pleased to announce the successful exit of Stax through a sale to Grant Thornton Advisors, a leading provider of tax and advisory services. The transaction is supported by New Mountain Capital, a premier growth-oriented investment firm with approximately $55 billion in assets under management.

Founded as a strategy consulting firm, Stax is recognized for its expertise in commercial due diligence, value creation and exit-planning services. Its clients include private equity firms, their portfolio companies and other professional advisors. The company employs a data-driven methodology, combining advanced AI and sophisticated analytics and delivers insights across several core sectors, including technology, industrials, healthcare, business services and consumer.

Blue Point first partnered with Stax in October 2021, marking Stax’s first institutional partner. From the outset, Stax demonstrated a strong potential for growth and closely aligned with Blue Point’s value-creation strategies, including its Operating Executive Group, Data & Digital initiatives, M&A approach and Human Capital efforts.

During the partnership, Stax experienced significant growth and transformation. The company expanded globally with the acquisition of AMR International in 2022, grew its New York and London offices and made several key leadership hires. Stax launched new service lines — including Value Creation, ESG and Sell-Side Advisory — while enhancing its data analytics, technology and operational capabilities. Over four years, Stax averaged 35% annual growth and tripled its senior consulting team, all while preserving its strong culture and client focus.

“We could not have imagined a more fitting, impactful partner than Blue Point for our most recent chapter as a company,” said Stax CEO Jayson Traxler. “With Blue Point’s support, we were able to deepen our bench while implementing key operational enhancements across our entire portfolio of services. We feel confident and equipped to venture into the next phase of growth with Grant Thornton, knowing what we have built with the Blue Point team.”

“The success of the Stax platform is a testament to our team’s commitment to building true value and creating optimal outcomes for our partners,” said Blue Point Partner Chip Chaikin. “We’re incredibly proud of the transformation and growth achieved during our partnership and look forward to watching Stax continue its upward trajectory with the support of Grant Thornton.”

William Blair and Baird served as financial advisors to Blue Point on the transaction. Jones Day served as legal counsel to Stax, and Stout provided sell-side financial due diligence and tax advisory services to Stax.

Stax is a global strategy consulting firm specializing in commercial due diligence, value creation and exit planning for private equity firms, PE-backed companies, hedge funds and investment banks across a broad range of industries, including software/technology, industrials, business services, healthcare, consumer and the events ecosystem. The firm partners with clients to provide data-driven, actionable insights designed to drive growth, enhance profits, increase value and make better investment decisions.

Blue Point Capital Partners is a private equity firm managing over $1.8 billion in committed capital, focused on investing in and accelerating the growth of lower middle-market businesses. With a nationwide presence and global perspective, Blue Point combines local access with world-class resources to forge strong partnerships with entrepreneurs and advisors across regions. For more than two decades, Blue Point has partnered with businesses to help them scale through tailored value-creation strategies. Blue Point’s portfolio is powered by an integrated team and specialized capabilities in global supply chain, data & digital, human capital and M&A execution. Backed by deep industry expertise and an extensive operating network, Blue Point builds stronger, more competitive businesses alongside entrepreneurs and management teams. Blue Point typically invests in businesses generating $30 million to $300 million in revenue.

Note: Certain statements about Blue Point Capital Partners made by portfolio company executives herein are intended to illustrate Blue Point Capital Partners’ business relationship with such persons, including with respect to Blue Point Capital Partners’ facilities as a business partner, rather than Blue Point Capital Partners’ capabilities or expertise with respect to investment advisory services. Portfolio company executives were not compensated in connection with their participation, although they generally receive compensation and investment opportunities in connection with their portfolio company roles, and in certain cases are also owners of portfolio company securities and/or investors in Blue Point Capital Partners-sponsored vehicles.