Andersen Consulting Deepens Technology Capabilities with Indigo

Led by Managing Partner Frederico Mangas, Indigo has established itself as a trusted advisor for enterprises undertaking complex digital transformation journeys. The firm leverages low-code technology, particularly the OutSystems platform, to build collaborative web and mobile applications, AI-enhanced solutions, and business-critical systems across multiple sectors. Known for the speed and flexibility of its delivery, Indigo integrates seamlessly into clients’ ecosystems, optimizing existing assets while enabling new applications and processes that extend and connect user experiences across systems. The firm’s services span the full transformation lifecycle, from ideation and UX design to deployment, support, and continuous optimization—all delivered with a pragmatic approach focused on measurable business outcomes.

“At Indigo, our goal is to bridge strategy and execution through intelligent digital solutions that help our clients adapt, scale, and innovate,” said Frederico. “We combine technical expertise with a strong understanding of business context, helping organizations translate ambition into practical outcomes. Collaborating with Andersen Consulting allows us to amplify this impact, contributing our expertise to transformation initiatives worldwide.”

“Indigo’s specialization in low-code, AI-driven development adds a valuable layer to our technology transformation capabilities,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Frederico and his team bring a sharp, delivery-focused mindset that aligns with our approach to driving measurable outcomes for clients through technology.”

