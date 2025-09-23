Arista Advanced Pet Care Celebrates Strong Start in Sandy Springs and Collaboration with Peacock Partnership

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arista Advanced Pet Care is celebrating the early success of its flagship specialty referral and 24/7 emergency hospital in Sandy Springs, GA, highlighting the city’s role as a collaborative partner and the contributions of local design firm Peacock Partnership in bringing the project to life.

Opened in April 2025, the Sandy Springs hospital has quickly become a trusted resource for pet families across metro Atlanta. With a central location off I-285, advanced technology, and a team of board-certified specialists and experienced emergency clinicians, Arista is already seeing strong demand for services such as internal medicine, oncology, surgery, and emergency care. The hospital is locally owned by the veterinarians, who also live in the community, ensuring both a personal and professional investment in the success of the hospital and the wellbeing of its patients.

“Our goal with Arista is to bring together world-class medicine and community partnership,” said Jennifer Welser, DVM, DACVO, President of Arista Advanced Pet Care. “The warm welcome we’ve received from Sandy Springs has been incredible. From city leadership to families walking through our doors, it’s clear we chose the right place to launch Arista’s journey.”

A collaborative flagship

The Sandy Springs hospital reflects a unique collaboration. Peacock Partnership, a design and development partner with deep roots in Sandy Springs, played an essential role in reimagining the site. With a history that includes time as a restaurant and Peacock’s headquarters, the building was transformed through an adaptive reuse approach that retained its integrity while supporting the complex needs of a specialty veterinary hospital.

“Sandy Springs offered the chance to honor the character of the building while creating a facility that delivers cutting-edge medicine,” said Dean Peacock, Managing Principal at Peacock Partnership. “As both a design partner and long-time member of this community, it has been especially meaningful to help shape Arista’s flagship.”

A city that supports businesses and families

Sandy Springs is widely recognized as one of metro Atlanta’s most dynamic business environments—home to more than 6,000 companies, from global brands to entrepreneurial ventures. Its central location and diverse, growing population make it an ideal setting for innovative healthcare services. Arista’s flagship strengthens that ecosystem by providing easily accessible specialty and emergency care for families across the region, helping pets live their best lives. The hospital’s emphasis on “Creating Community,” one of Arista’s five core values, aligns with the city’s culture of innovation and neighborhood engagement.

“We’re thrilled that Arista selected Sandy Springs for its flagship location and partnered with a local business to transform an existing office space,” said Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul. “This project not only revitalizes the facility but also strengthens our community—exactly the kind of business and community collaboration that defines Sandy Springs.”

Looking ahead

Arista’s leadership sees the Sandy Springs flagship as a blueprint for growth across the country. Backed by its veterinarian-led ownership model and innovations like Care Navigation, a dedicated function to guide families and referring veterinarians through specialty care, Arista is setting a new standard in specialty and emergency medicine.

“As we expand, Sandy Springs will always stand out as the community where this vision came to life,” added Dr. Welser. “This project shows what’s possible when veterinary leaders, city partners, and design experts like Peacock work together with shared values.”

Arista Atlanta is located at 5525 Interstate Pkwy N, Atlanta, GA 30328, and offers a full range of specialty and emergency services, including internal medicine, oncology, surgery, emergency and critical care, and I-131 (radioactive iodine therapy). For more information on Arista Advanced Pet Care, please visit www.aristapetcare.com.

About Arista Advanced Pet Care:

Arista Advanced Pet Care is a multispecialty referral and 24/7 emergency veterinary hospital group dedicated to revolutionizing specialty medicine through a shared ownership model. As part of Affinity Veterinary Partners, Arista draws from the proven success of a veterinarian-led approach to create an empowering environment for veterinary teams while providing exceptional care to pets in need. With an ambitious national expansion plan, Arista is poised to redefine the future of specialty veterinary care. For more information, visit www.aristapetcare.com.