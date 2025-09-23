Vine Powers Commercial Lending for Crest Savings Bank

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wildwood, NJ-based Crest Savings Bank has selected Vine’s AI-powered commercial lending platform to support its commercial lending business.

Vine will help us deliver faster, smarter, and more efficient service to our customers. Share

Crest Savings serves local businesses with construction loans, hotel loans and other business lines of credit. Due to the diversity of its loan portfolio, the bank needed a lending platform that was configurable enough to manage each loan type without the need to supplement with other technology.

“We’re excited to partner with Vine as our new commercial lending accelerator,” said Ed Savino, Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer at Crest Savings. “With powerful tools to streamline communication, enhance underwriting with powerful tax return spreading and cash flow analysis, as well as automating key reports and presentations, Vine will help us deliver faster, smarter, and more efficient service to our customers.”

Vine’s platform will cover the entire commercial loan lifecycle for Crest Savings. The AI-powered system encompasses document reading, financial spreading, and document generation, saving time and allowing loan officers to focus on service, rather than manual processes. The platform is highly configurable, giving the bank one system to cover all its lending functions for any type of loan or borrower.

“When we built Vine, we knew configurability was important. Crest Savings is a great example of how flexible the platform can be,” said David Eads, CEO and co-founder at Vine. “The bank does great work serving its community, and we look forward to being a part of that.”

About Crest Savings

Crest Savings Bank serves the residents of Cape May County in NJ. Committed to offering Big Bank Products and Community Bank Services, Crest is a locally managed bank that believes in personalized service, convenient locations, local decision-making and banking products designed to meet the needs of customers. For more information, visit crestsavings.bank.

About Vine

Vine is a faster, more accurate, and more auditable Commercial Lending Accelerator for banks and credit unions. From document reading to spreading to document generation, Vine empowers lenders with the tools they need, all in one platform. With Vine, financial institutions can deliver faster decisions, provide more value, and build stronger relationships. For more information, visit vinefin.com.