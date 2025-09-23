Nuburu Signs Agreement to Evaluate Potential Acquisition for Accelerated Growth in Defense Applications of Blue Laser Technology

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU) (“NUBURU” or the “Company”), a global leader in high-performance blue laser technology, today announced it has signed an agreement (the “Agreement”) with a key strategic partner (the “Partner”) to establish a framework for evaluating a controlling interest acquisition (the “Acquisition”) aimed at developing and commercializing cutting-edge defense applications by integrating the blue laser technology.

Due to strict confidentiality agreements outlined in the Agreement, the Partner's name cannot yet be disclosed.

Nuburu aims to leverage the Partner's established expertise and capabilities in laser and photonics design, development, and production, which it believes could accelerate and enhance Nuburu's expansion into the defense sector. This Acquisition would provide Nuburu with a ready-to-go operation, including engineers, existing production and R&D sites, and an established client base in both civil and military fields, all of which could be seamlessly integrated with Nuburu's existing know-how.

Nuburu believes that combining these resources will create a strong foundation for studying and developing new products in the defense technology sector, to be offered by the fully owned subsidiary Nuburu Defense LLC. This will also leverage the synergies created by the recent agreement signed with Tekne S.p.A. (“Tekne”) and the possibility to offer new defense-tech, laser-based solution, to Tekne’s existing client portfolio.

Nuburu's blue laser technology expertise confirmed that such technology offers significant advantages over traditional infrared (IR) laser systems, including superior material processing, higher resolution, greater precision, compact design, and versatile applications. These benefits translate to enhanced capabilities in a wide range of defense applications, from asset tracking and counter-UAV measures to missile defense and underwater warfare.

"This Agreement marks a significant step in our strategy to explore potential acquisitions that can accelerate the reach of our blue laser technology into the defense sector," said Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman of NUBURU. "By evaluating the potential of our new Partner, we are laying the groundwork for a strategic integration that could deliver groundbreaking solutions addressing critical defense needs, building on our current technological lead and the recent agreement with Tekne."

The Partner brings a strong track record in developing and producing custom laser systems for various industries. Their state-of-the-art facilities and expertise in optical design and integration will be instrumental in accelerating the development and deployment of Nuburu’s blue laser-based defense solutions.

Following the signing of the Agreement, Nuburu and its Partner will initiate technical discussions to analyze the structure of the Acquisition, perform detailed due diligence, and create a comprehensive business plan supporting revenue projections for the renewed blue laser business line. This process includes reaching specific milestones related to the proposed takeover of the Partner and reviewing pertinent business information. If these steps are successfully completed, the parties may proceed to negotiate and finalize definitive agreements for the Acquisition, which are expected to be signed in Q4 2025, unless extended by mutual consent.

This strategic process positions Nuburu at the forefront of laser technology innovation for defense, offering the potential for more precise, rapid, and versatile capabilities through the Acquisition.

About NUBURU

Founded in 2015, NUBURU, Inc. has developed and previously manufactured industrial blue laser technology. Under a renewed strategic vision led by Executive Chairman Alessandro Zamboni, the Company is expanding into complementary sectors including defense-tech, security, and critical infrastructure resilience. NUBURU is leveraging a combination of internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to build out its Defense & Security Hub, targeting long-term, sustainable growth across high-value government and enterprise markets.

For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements, identified by words such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “seek,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast,” or their negatives or variations. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: (1) anticipated net proceeds and use of proceeds; (2) the ability to meet security exchange listing standards; (3) the impact of the loss of the Company’s patent portfolio through foreclosure; (4) failure to achieve expectations regarding business development and acquisition strategy; (5) inability to access sufficient capital; (6) inability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) adverse economic, business, or competitive factors; (9) financial market volatility due to geopolitical and economic factors; and (10) other risks detailed in the Company’s SEC filings, including its most recent Form 10-K or Form 10-Q. These filings address additional risks that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.