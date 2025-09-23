ADM, Alltech to Bring Together Unparalleled Expertise and Experience in New North American Animal Feed Joint Venture

CHICAGO & LEXINGTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADM (NYSE: ADM), a global leader in innovative solutions from nature, and Alltech, a global leader in agriculture, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to launch a North American animal feed joint venture, bringing together decades of experience and unparalleled capabilities to create new advantages for customers.

Alltech will contribute its U.S.-based Hubbard Feeds and Canada-based Masterfeeds businesses, including 18 feed mills in the U.S and 15 in Canada, and ADM will contribute its 11 U.S. feed mills. The joint venture will be majority-owned by Alltech and governed by a board with equal representation from each parent company.

“As the animal nutrition industry continues to reshape itself to support a growing global population, Alltech and ADM are bringing together passionate teams, proven products and shared values to ensure enhanced advantages for our customers,” the companies said in a joint statement. “We’re evolving with purpose to offer an industry-leading range of products and solutions for livestock, equine, backyard and leisure animals.”

ADM and Alltech have a longstanding relationship, tracing back to ADM being Alltech’s first customer. The new venture will offer an opportunity to align their complementary North American feed strengths, including the expertise of their teams, extensive manufacturing capabilities, deep experience in nutrition science, and well-recognized and respected existing product portfolios. The venture will be supported and strengthened by the parent companies’ leading-edge technology and R&D, broad logistical capabilities, and connections across the broader ag and feed value chains.

“Our customers know they can depend on us to partner with them, offering personalized service and nutrition expertise to tailor products and solutions that will give them an edge, whether in the market or the show ring,” the statement continued. “Now our new joint venture is going to be able to offer even more: broader capabilities, more products, and new innovative solutions, all delivered with the relationships and service our customers have come to expect.”

Alltech will retain its Ridley Block Operations, Ridley Feed Ingredients and Alltech specialty ingredients, although these business units will be partners and suppliers to the joint venture. ADM’s Canadian locations will remain with ADM, as will its U.S. premix and additive businesses, though those capabilities and products will help supply the new company.

The companies expect to complete the transaction and formally launch the joint venture in the first quarter of 2026.

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We’re an essential global agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. We’re a premier human and animal nutrition provider, offering one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of ingredients and solutions from nature. We’re a trailblazer in health and well-being, with an industry-leading range of products for consumers looking for new ways to live healthier lives. We’re a cutting-edge innovator, guiding the way to a future of new bio-based consumer and industrial solutions. And we're leading in business-driven sustainability efforts that support a strong agricultural sector, resilient supply chains, and a vast and growing bioeconomy. Around the globe, our expertise and innovation are meeting critical needs from harvest to home. Learn more at www.adm.com.

About Alltech

Founded in 1980 by Irish entrepreneur and scientist Dr. Pearse Lyons, Alltech delivers smarter, more sustainable solutions for agriculture. Our diverse portfolio of products and services improves the health and performance of animals and plants, resulting in better nutrition for all and a decreased environmental impact.

We are a global leader in the agriculture industry. Our team produces specialty ingredients, premix, supplements, feed and biologicals, backed by science and an unparalleled platform of services. Strengthened by more than 40 years of scientific research, we carry forward a legacy of innovation and a unique culture that views challenges through an entrepreneurial lens. As a private, family-owned company, we adapt quickly to our customers’ needs and focus on advanced innovation.

We believe agriculture has the greatest potential to shape the future of our planet. Our more than 5,000 talented team members worldwide share our purpose of Working Together for a Planet of Plenty®. Together, we can provide nutrition for all, revitalize local economies and replenish the planet’s natural resources.

Headquartered just outside of Lexington, Kentucky, USA, Alltech serves customers in more than 140 countries, has five bioscience centers, and operates more than 75 manufacturing facilities across the globe.

