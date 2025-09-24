Northern Trust Signs MoU with Universiti Brunei Darussalam to Foster Digital and Fintech Talent

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) to develop digital and fintech talent and strengthen academic-industry collaboration.

The MoU establishes a framework for Northern Trust and UBD to work together on research and development initiatives in areas such as digital assets, the application of artificial intelligence, and emerging financial market trends. These efforts aim to equip Bruneian students with practical knowledge and global best practices in digital and fintech innovation.

"Northern Trust is proud to work with UBD to help nurture the next generation of Bruneian professionals," said Justin Chapman, Group Head of Strategic Partnerships, Digital Assets and Financial Markets, at Northern Trust. "This initiative reflects our deep commitment to advancing education and innovation globally and builds on our ongoing academic collaborations. By sharing our expertise and insights, we aim to empower local talent to succeed in a rapidly evolving financial landscape."

Dr Wardah Azimah Sumardi, Dean at UBD School of Business and Economics, said: "This MoU with Northern Trust will provide our students with invaluable insights into global financial practices and emerging technologies, helping them build the skills and perspectives needed to contribute meaningfully to the future of digital finance."

The MoU represents a significant step in advancing collaborative research and innovation and showcases Northern Trust’s commitment to the region and the Bruneian economy. As Guest of Honour at the signing ceremony, Yang Mulia Dayang Hajah Rashidah binti Haji Sabtu, Managing Director of Brunei Darussalam Central Bank (BDCB) said: “Brunei’s long-term competitiveness depends on our ability to embrace advanced technologies. This collaboration between Northern Trust and UBD supports the nation's shared commitment to nurturing talent and building a resilient, innovation-driven financial sector.”

Northern Trust Digital Assets and Financial Markets unifies digital and traditional market functions to support clients navigating the fast-developing digital markets and challenges of investing in digital assets alongside allocations to more traditional asset classes. This global group helps provide access to market-leading expertise, industry insights and continued innovations, and keeps Northern Trust clients at the forefront of change.

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2025, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$18.1 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.7 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

