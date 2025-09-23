FireMon Unifies Policy Management for AI-Intensive Data Centers with NVIDIA Cumulus Support

LENEXA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FireMon, the leading network security and firewall policy management company, today announced native support for NVIDIA Cumulus in FireMon Policy Manager. This provides unified policy visibility, change automation, and compliance assurance for data centers running Cumulus Linux–based switching. NVIDIA Cumulus is a key networking component for data centers that power AI and high-performance computing (HPC) environments. Following NVIDIA’s acquisition of Cumulus Networks, the networking software was integrated with NVIDIA’s accelerated computing hardware to create an end-to-end infrastructure solution optimized for AI and HPC workloads. With this new support, FireMon closes a long-standing gap for teams who standardize on open networking while maintaining a single source of truth for network security policy across firewalls, clouds, and modern data center fabrics.

As enterprises scale AI and high-performance workloads, NVIDIA Cumulus has become a foundation for modern data center fabrics. Yet the security layer has lagged, leaving governance blind spots that adversaries can exploit. With today’s release, FireMon customers can discover, normalize, and analyze Cumulus policy data alongside existing estates, streamlining risk reviews and accelerating safe changes in mixed-vendor environments.

“Adding NVIDIA Cumulus support is a major milestone for FireMon and for our customers modernizing around open networking,” said Jody Brazil, CEO of FireMon. “Policy sprawl didn’t stop at the firewall; it followed workloads into the fabric, the cloud, and now AI interaction layers. By adding NVIDIA Cumulus support, we’re giving customers one place to govern policy from ground to cloud to data center. The result is continuous visibility, faster time-to-remediate, and audit-ready compliance proof, outcomes CISOs now demand as AI adoption accelerates.”

What the Cumulus integration delivers

Unified visibility. Bring Cumulus-managed networks into the same Policy Manager workspace used for firewalls and cloud controls, with normalized objects and topology for consistent analysis.

Bring Cumulus-managed networks into the same Policy Manager workspace used for firewalls and cloud controls, with normalized objects and topology for consistent analysis. Change automation. Apply FireMon’s proven workflows to Cumulus environments to design, simulate, and verify policy changes before implementation, reducing rework and audit risk.

Apply FireMon’s proven workflows to Cumulus environments to design, simulate, and verify policy changes before implementation, reducing rework and audit risk. Continuous compliance. Run automated checks against policy baselines and frameworks, generate evidence, and track time-to-remediate for findings across all covered platforms.

FireMon has implemented device support for NVIDIA Cumulus, aligned to FireMon’s standard device-support model, enabling progressive capabilities from inventory/visibility through advanced and automated planning workflows.

Data from FireMon Insights highlights the operational cost of weak policy governance. FireMon found 60% of enterprise firewalls fail high-severity control checks during their initial evaluation, and a further 34% failed at critical levels. These reflect governance and process issues beyond ordinary configuration glitches. Extending enterprise-grade policy management into open-networking fabrics helps close that gap.

“Security teams don’t have the luxury of separate playbooks for each control plane. They need one governance model that spans firewalls, clouds, and fabrics, and they need evidence it’s working every day,” said Brazil.

Built for modern networks

The integration leverages NVIDIA Cumulus Linux management interfaces, including the NVUE model and REST API, to align with how operators deploy and manage policy on modern fabrics. It also preserves FireMon’s vendor-neutral approach. Teams standardizing on Cumulus can therefore maintain their operational model while still gaining enterprise-grade policy assurance.

Policy Manager already centralizes security policy management across on-prem firewalls and leading clouds (e.g., AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud) and integrates with adjacent platforms (e.g., Zscaler and Cisco ACI/NSX) so operations and audit teams can see and govern policy coherently, now including NVIDIA Cumulus environments.

NVIDIA Cumulus support is available now in FireMon’s 2025.2.6 feature update. Existing customers can enable support through the standard upgrade process.

FireMon is not just extending support; it is setting the standard for how enterprises can govern policy across heterogeneous environments, from traditional firewalls to open networking fabrics and AI-intensive workloads.

