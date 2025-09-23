TailorCare Expands Value-Based Musculoskeletal Care for Humana Medicare Advantage Members in Dallas and Denver

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TailorCare, a leading provider of value-based specialty care solutions for musculoskeletal (MSK) health, today announced plans to expand its partnership with Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) into Dallas and Denver. Humana Medicare Advantage (MA) members who qualify for these programs will now have access to TailorCare’s personalized, evidence-based MSK navigation and care coordination support.

Currently serving Humana members in Atlanta, TailorCare advances quality of care and optimizes health outcomes for people with joint, back, and muscle pain. Beginning November 2025 and January 2026, respectively, Humana MA members in Dallas and in Denver will have access to TailorCare programs, receiving comprehensive care coordination and guidance throughout each stage of their MSK healthcare journey.

Value-based care is a patient-centered healthcare model that prioritizes holistic patient care to help improve patient health outcomes. Musculoskeletal conditions, such as arthritis, osteoporosis, and joint disorders, affect nearly 1 in 2 Americans and cost the U.S. more than $400 billion a year.

Personalized, End-to-End MSK Support

TailorCare’s model is built to meet members early in their care journey, before pain escalates to unnecessary procedures and related costly care. Every Humana MA member referred to TailorCare completes a structured clinical evaluation with a licensed physical therapist. This evaluation powers a personalized care plan, which may include conservative therapy, in-person physical therapy, referral to trusted in-network specialists, and self-care at home.

Through the partnership with TailorCare, Humana MA members will also gain access to one of the nation’s most advanced and comprehensive home-based exercise programs for physical therapy, featuring:

225+ evidence-based clinical pathways with tailored exercise programs

Certified health coaching to support lifestyle and behavioral change

Sensorless motion tracking technology for dynamic progress monitoring

“Humana members can expect to be connected to musculoskeletal care that is deeply personalized, proactive, and built around their individual needs,” said Rachel Winokur, founder and CEO of TailorCare. “We’re proud to expand our partnership and ensure more Humana members have the trusted support they deserve at every step of their care journey.”

