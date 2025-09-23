Famous Online, Delicious IRL: Woof Gang Launches Iconic Dog Treat Collab

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, the leading destination for personalized grooming and all-natural treats, just dropped a limited-edition collection that has tails wagging from TikTok to treat aisle. Introducing the first-of-its-kind influencer treat collab, designed in partnership with three of social media’s most cherished dogs: @tikatheiggy, @akirablackpit, @dexterthebalancingdog.

Each superstar pup worked with Woof Gang to craft a signature treat that reflects their unique personality, favorite flavors, and online persona. All treats are made in the USA with premium, all-natural ingredients and come in three standout varieties:

Iconic Bites by @tikatheiggy – Chic turkey treats for pups who live (and snack) in style

– Chic turkey treats for pups who live (and snack) in style Tippy Tap Snacks by @akirablackpit – Bold duck bites that bring out every pup’s happy dance

– Bold duck bites that bring out every pup’s happy dance Stacked ‘n Snacked by @dexterthebalancingdog – Playful chicken & sweet potato treats inspired by the king of balance

“These are more than just treats, they’re stories told through flavor,” said Ricardo Azevedo, CEO of Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming. “Our customers have always looked to us for fun, flavor-forward and wholesome snacks. We’ve also seen how much they connect with the dogs they follow online. So, we listened and built a collection that brings their favorite internet icons into their homes in a truly personal and delicious way. As the leader in pet wellness and the best place for dog treats, we’re proud to bring fandom and flavor together in a way the pet world hasn’t seen before.”

The treats are now available for a limited time at participating Woof Gang stores across the U.S. Each treat pouch is wheat, corn, and soy-free, with no artificial ingredients or preservatives because your pup deserves the best, period.

To celebrate the launch, Woof Gang is throwing the ultimate treat party and every pup is invited. We’re kicking things off with a nationwide sweepstakes, where fans can enter online for a chance to win the complete Influencer Treat Collection, plus a curated assortment of Woof Gang’s most drool-worthy snacks, all made with the same premium, all-natural ingredients we’re known for. No purchase necessary. Enter at www.stores.woofgangbakery.com/thetreats

And the celebration doesn’t stop there. On October 4–5, Woof Gang is heading to PetCon Los Angeles, the biggest event of the year for pet lovers and the perfect stage for our first-of-its-kind collab. Swing by our booth to explore the treats, meet the team, and snag limited-edition merch. You might even catch a surprise appearance from one of the pup stars themselves, so bring your camera, your dog, and your best red-carpet energy.

To learn more about Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, visit www.woofgangbakery.com.

About Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming

Founded in 2007, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming is the leading specialty retailer of exclusive gourmet treats, pet food, pet supplies, and professional pet grooming in North America, with more than 450 locations open or under development in the United States. Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming has been recognized as a top 10 retailer by Pet Business Media and one of the nation’s fastest-growing pet chains by Pet Insight magazine. The franchise also received the Retailer of the Year Franchise Award from Pet Product News and Best Overall Multi-Unit Retailer and Multiservice Excellence Award from Pet Business Media. In 2024, Woof Gang earned a placement in Entrepreneur’s 45th annual Franchise 500® Ranking for the second consecutive year. Additionally, in 2024, it secured a spot in the Franchise Times Top 400 for the third year in a row. Woof Gang is renowned for its exclusive line of gourmet treats and its mission to provide professional pet grooming and high-quality products that enhance the well-being, health, and happiness of beloved animal companions—and how they look!