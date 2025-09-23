Red Lobster Partners With SoundHound AI To Power Phone Ordering Across All Locations

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, and Red Lobster, the world’s largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, today announced a partnership to roll out an AI-powered phone ordering agent that will revolutionize takeout ordering across all Red Lobster locations. The collaboration is designed to enhance the guest experience and provide valuable support to in-restaurant teams.

Leveraging SoundHound’s advanced AI technology, Red Lobster can now ensure that every phone call across locations is answered, no matter how busy a restaurant gets. The system can handle multiple calls simultaneously, allows for seamless order placement, and provides instant answers to common guest questions about store hours, locations, menu items, and more. It is trained on Red Lobster's full menu, making ordering faster, easier, and more efficient for both guests and staff. Orders are sent directly to the restaurant’s point-of-sale system, reducing the workload for in-store staff.

This streamlined process allows Red Lobster employees to focus on what they do best: greeting guests, and ensuring they receive hot, delicious food with exceptional service.

"At Red Lobster, we are committed to providing the ultimate dining experience for our guests, whether they're dining in or ordering takeout or delivery,” said Larry Konecny, COO, Red Lobster. "With SoundHound's cutting-edge voice AI technology, we’re able to streamline the takeout process to make ordering faster and easier for our guests; including quick and seamless reordering for those who always want their favorites. And, for those who prefer speaking to a live agent, connecting directly with the restaurant is always an option. Ultimately, it’s about giving our guests a convenient, customized experience that fits their needs."

“SoundHound is seeing huge demand for our AI-powered voice ordering services, and we’re excited to be working with a renowned brand like Red Lobster to revolutionize the future of ordering,” said Ben Bellettini, SVP of Restaurant Sales, SoundHound AI. “Consumers have been quick to recognize the benefits of our quick and easy system, and employees are grateful for the extra breathing space it gives them to concentrate on delivering first rate customer service.”

SoundHound powers thousands of locations with its industry-leading voice and conversational AI technology. For more information about SoundHound AI’s restaurant solutions, visit: https://www.soundhound.com/voice-ai-solutions/restaurants/

