Yale New Haven Health Selects Artisight as Smart Hospital Platform

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Artisight today announced an enterprise-wide agreement with Yale New Haven Health to implement its Smart Hospital Platform. The initial deployment will focus on virtual nursing, with future expansion plans to bring advanced AI, computer vision and ambient technology to better ensure patient safety, reduce burden on care teams, and simplify additional workflows.

“Yale New Haven Health is a true innovator and leader in the U.S. healthcare system. Their selection of our technology validates the value of our Smart Hospital Platform,” said Dr. Andrew Gostine, CEO and Co-Founder of Artisight. “We’re excited to collaborate with Yale New Haven Health to discover innovative ways computer vision and our proprietary AI models can improve clinical workflows and elevate the patient experience.”

Artisight’s technology has shown its ability to create efficiencies in hospital operations, including discharges and improving patient safety. In another leading academic health system, Artisight’s virtual nursing solution increased on-time discharges by 4X the average and 25 minutes per patient was given back to bedside nurses due to virtual nurses handling admissions and discharges.

About Artisight

Artisight transforms hospital operations with its Smart Hospital Platform, helping health systems reduce costs, improve efficiency, and enhance patient care. Guided by deep clinical expertise and powered by NVIDIA GPUs, Artisight’s voice-activated sensors and computer vision technology enable real-time observation, virtual nursing, and automated documentation directly in the EHR. The platform integrates seamlessly with existing workflows to reduce staff burden, accelerate patient throughput, and improve safety. More than 400 hospitals across 30 health systems trust Artisight to deliver measurable results, including cutting patient falls by over 50%, reducing nurse turnover, and saving millions annually. Learn more at artisight.com.