DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Render Networks, the leader in digitalizing network construction management, today announced its continued growth with the addition of Klaasmeyer Construction Company, Inc., a telecom and utility construction firm. Klaasmeyer has adopted Render’s AI-powered platform to help customers deploy networks to market faster while improving cost control and driving stronger service adoption.

Klaasmeyer Construction selects Render Networks to accelerate customer speed to market Share

For Klaasmeyer, the investment in Render is about leveraging technology to maximize automation, speed, and accuracy across field and office operations. The platform delivers real-time visibility into projects, streamlines construction workflows from design through completion, and creates a scalable model for efficiency and predictability.

“Over 50 years ago, we found our first customer. We have served them ever since — mastering networks the hard way. Render will allow us to honor that legacy and elevate it with analytics-ready, real-time data easily digested and leveraged by AI,” said Corey Klaasmeyer, CEO of Klaasmeyer Construction. “With Render, we can accelerate speed to market for our customers and expand critical connectivity for the communities we serve.”

Render Networks’ platform uniquely combines advanced automation with field-first execution, transforming design data into fully scoped, construction-ready plans. By eliminating manual processes and empowering both field and office teams with built-in intelligence, Klaasmeyer shortens deployment cycles, improves cost control, and increases service uptake rates for customers.

“Klaasmeyer Construction is redefining what it means to lead with AI in fiber network deployment,” said Stephen Rose, CEO of Render Networks. “They’re not just keeping up; they’re setting the standard, bringing broadband to more communities faster than ever before.”

With Render Networks, Klaasmeyer Construction is building a more agile, data-driven model that empowers its workforce and boosts customer success. As fiber deployments grow in pace and complexity, this collaboration demonstrates the impact of combining automation and field execution to deliver networks faster with greater market adoption.

About Render Networks

Founded in 2013 with a mission to build and connect communities faster, Render Networks has a successful history of streamlining large-scale network construction for operators and builders. By automating manual tasks and optimizing the productivity of every resource, Render’s digital construction management platform eliminates inefficiency, achieving real-time transparency and building networks faster. For more information, visit www.rendernetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn.