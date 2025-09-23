SaRA Health and North Coast Medical Partner to Equip Patient Recovery with Connected Therapy and Tools

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SaRA Health, a leading provider of Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) solutions, today announced a collaboration with North Coast Medical, a trusted name in rehabilitation products and supplies. The partnership integrates North Coast Medical’s RxCart™ program into SaRA’s digital RTM platform, allowing clinicians to recommend therapeutic products directly alongside patient care plans.

This integration simplifies how recovery tools are recommended, ordered, and delivered. By embedding RxCart™ into the workflow, clinicians can ensure patients receive timely access to the right products to support recovery at home. The platform also leverages SMS text messaging and automated engagement tools, helping providers improve adherence, strengthen patient connections, and enhance reimbursement opportunities through RTM billing.

“Our mission at SaRA is to eliminate friction across the rehab process — for both patients and providers,” said Steven Coen, CEO and Co-Founder of SaRA Health. “With RxCart built into our platform, clinicians can automate delivery of personalized bundles of both motion and the therapeutic tools to support it — all in one place, increasing plan of care completion, driving stronger outcomes, and improving reimbursement while decreasing admin burden for clinical teams.”

“At North Coast Medical, we’re committed to helping providers deliver effective and efficient care,” said Adam Buglio, Chief Revenue Officer at North Coast Medical. “This partnership makes it easier than ever for clinicians to match patients with the products they need, creating a better experience for both.”

“This is about more than a product integration — it’s about reimagining how care is delivered,” said Mark E. Biehl, President & CEO of North Coast Medical. “By connecting RxCart to SaRA’s RTM platform, we’re not only ensuring patients have the right tools at the right time — we’re also engaging them on how those tools are used, tracking their progress, and reinforcing their therapy journey. That engagement is what ultimately drives better outcomes and stronger connections between patients and providers.”

The RxCart™ integration is already live and will continue to roll out to SaRA Health users in phases beginning later this year.

For more information, visit www.sarahealth.com or www.ncmedical.com.

About North Coast Medical

Founded in 1974, North Coast Medical is a global supplier of rehabilitation products, splints, and therapy solutions. Under the leadership of President & CEO Mark E. Biehl, the company partners with clinicians, distributors, and innovators worldwide to deliver effective, accessible solutions that improve patient outcomes. With a focus on quality, innovation, and service, North Coast Medical continues to be a trusted resource for the rehabilitation community. https://myncmstore.com/rx-cart

About SaRA Health

SaRA Health is a leading provider of Remote Therapy Monitoring (RTM) solutions designed to simplify and enhance the rehabilitation process. Its digital platform automates patient engagement through SMS text messaging and intelligent reminders, improves adherence, and helps providers increase reimbursement while reducing administrative burden. By eliminating friction in recovery, SaRA empowers patients to achieve better outcomes and enables clinicians to focus on delivering high-quality care. www.sarahealth.com