Zenity and Slalom Partner to Drive Secure AI Agent Adoption

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zenity, the leading end-to-end security and governance platform for AI agents, today announced a strategic partnership with Slalom, a purpose-led, global business and technology consulting company, to help organizations confidently adopt, scale and secure AI agents across organizations.

More than 230,000 organizations use Microsoft Copilot Studio, including 90% of the Fortune 500 and 80% of Fortune 500 enterprises have adopted ChatGPT Enterprise. As AI agents become core to enterprise operations, organizations face growing complexity in managing risk, governance and operational readiness. Together, Zenity and Slalom will deliver a comprehensive suite of offerings that empower enterprises to build, operate and secure AI agents without slowing down innovation.

“We’re proud to partner with Slalom to help enterprises innovate with confidence,” said Harrison Johnson, VP of alliances at Zenity. “Together, we’re building the foundation for secure, enterprise-wide adoption of AI agents.”

The partnership spans three key pillars:

Strategic advisory: Slalom helps its customers define their organizational vision for AI, align stakeholders and establish governance frameworks. This now directly includes Zenity’s security and governance platform for AI agents to support innovation while managing risk.

Slalom helps its customers define their organizational vision for AI, align stakeholders and establish governance frameworks. This now directly includes Zenity’s security and governance platform for AI agents to support innovation while managing risk. Build & operate: Enterprises can design, develop and deploy scalable, compliant AI agents aligned with business goals by harnessing the power of Zenity’s end-to-end platform.

Enterprises can design, develop and deploy scalable, compliant AI agents aligned with business goals by harnessing the power of Zenity’s end-to-end platform. Risk assessment: Powered by Zenity, this first-of-its-kind service empowers organizations by providing deep visibility, security and prevention capabilities across their AI environments.

The risk assessment offering is a sprint-type engagement that helps organizations understand their current risk landscape, identify gaps and implement best practices for secure AI adoption. This includes:

Dashboards and reports that highlight existing risks, reduce technical and security debt and strengthen compliance.

Prioritized insights that guide security teams in reducing risk and executing burndown campaigns.

Training and enablement for security and development teams.

A repeatable model for secure, scalable agent development.

“This partnership enables organizations to move fast and stay secure,” said Kaeli Smith, cybersecurity & privacy discipline lead at Slalom. “By combining Zenity’s powerful security platform with Slalom’s deep expertise in digital transformation, we’re helping customers unlock the full potential of AI agents strategically, responsibly and at scale.”

How to Engage

Organizations interested in learning more can get in touch with us via the Zenity Partner Page to schedule a kickoff session.

About Zenity

Zenity is the first security and governance platform purpose-built for AI agents - spanning SaaS, home grown platforms (Cloud), and end-user devices (Endpoint). Trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises, Zenity helps security teams confidently adopt AI by delivering defense in depth with full-lifecycle coverage: from agent discovery and posture management to real-time detection, prevention, and response. With an agent-centric approach that prioritizes how agents behave, what they access, and which tools they invoke, Zenity eliminates blind spots and enforces consistent policy across environments so organizations can innovate with AI, without compromising security. Learn more at www.zenity.io.