Regent Bank selects Spiral to grow customer savings and community impact through everyday banking.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spiral, an award-winning platform redefining personalized banking, today announced a partnership with Regent Bank, a leading Oklahoma-based community bank. The partnership will enable Regent to grow and retain deposits at a low cost while delivering innovative, personalized digital experiences. With Spiral, customers can effortlessly save for their financial goals through everyday purchases and digital banking, while also supporting local nonprofits and community causes.

With the average personal savings rate still below 4%, many Americans continue to struggle to save for long-term goals or emergencies. Spiral's Savings Center will enable Regent's customers to build savings automatically through personalized, gamified experiences like innovative Auto-Savings and goal tracking, tailored to customers' needs. Customers can easily set and reach goals like buying a home, starting a business, purchasing a car, or saving for travel—making saving easier and more engaging.

Through this partnership, Regent Bank will also be able to transform everyday purchases into effortless savings and community impact. Customers will be empowered to automatically round up their everyday purchases and direct the spare change toward their savings goals or support their favorite charitable causes and nonprofits. Additionally, their new Giving Center will allow customers to donate directly from their banking accounts, create a personalized portfolio of causes, track their charitable impact, and receive donation reports for tax purposes.

“We're committed to strengthening the financial well-being of our communities," said Steve Baker, Chief Innovation Officer at Regent Bank. "With Spiral, our customers can achieve their financial goals while supporting the causes they care about—making everyday banking a powerful way to grow both their savings and community impact."

By adding Spiral, Regent Bank will drive more awareness and digital donations to local nonprofits, and will be able to attract more nonprofit businesses to create positive change in their communities through fundraising campaigns, donation matching, and community-wide events. This initiative reflects the bank's broader initiative to support nonprofit organizations through dedicated business banking services designed specifically for mission-driven organizations.

"It's inspiring to see how Regent Bank champions both financial wellness and digital innovation for their communities," said Shawn Melamed, CEO and Co-founder of Spiral. "We're thrilled to support more banks in enhancing their customers' lives while growing deposits and creating stronger, more connected communities."

About Spiral

Headquartered in New York City, Spiral is an award-winning fintech helping banks and credit unions to grow deposits and retention through personalized banking experiences. With Spiral, financial institutions can empower their account holders to build savings, achieve financial freedom, and easily support their communities through any online bank account, debit card, or credit card.

Spiral saved millions for members and local communities across the country. Recognized as a Top 100 Financial Technology Company, Spiral makes it easy for financial institutions to drive local impact and empower millions of people to build better lives. Spiral is backed by Team8, Curql, ICBA, Euclidean Capital, Intuition Fund, Communitas Capital, Phoenix, Nidoco AB, MTVO, and more. To learn more, visit Spiral.us.

About Regent Bank

Regent Bank is a community bank headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, dedicated to providing exceptional banking services and building lasting relationships within the communities it serves. As a locally-owned and operated institution, Regent Bank focuses on understanding the unique needs of its customers and supporting local businesses and organizations. The bank offers a comprehensive range of personal and business banking services, including its new Nonprofit Business Banking offering designed specifically to serve the financial needs of charitable organizations and community groups. For more information, visit regent.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.