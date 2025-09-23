Dubin Clark Announces Recapitalization of Party Reflections, Inc.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dubin Clark & Company, Inc. (“Dubin Clark”), a private equity firm focused on partnering with lower middle market businesses, is pleased to announce its partnership with Party Reflections, Inc. (“Party Reflections” or the “Company”), a premier provider of event services. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Party Reflections offers an extensive inventory of high-quality event products, including tents, tables, chairs, flooring, staging, linens, tabletop décor, and lighting. The Company serves a broad base of clients across the Carolinas and surrounding regions, supporting weddings, corporate gatherings, galas, community events, and large-scale festivals.

Brent Paris, Managing Partner at Dubin Clark, shared that “Party Reflections’ reputation for quality, creativity, and customer service makes them a leader in the event services industry. We look forward to collaborating with the team to provide strategic resources, operational expertise, and growth capital to help expand their reach, broaden their service offerings, and continue delivering the exceptional experience their clients have come to expect.”

“The Party Reflections team should be incredibly proud of the outstanding business we have built over the last six decades,” said Dan Hooks, Vice Chairman of Party Reflections. “Partnering with Dubin Clark positions us to enter an exciting new chapter—expanding into new markets, investing in our people and inventory, and enhancing the client experience, while continuing to uphold the values and culture that set us apart in the industry.”

“We have always believed in creating lasting memories through extraordinary service and design,” said Christian Eastman, Chief Executive Officer of Party Reflections. “Dubin Clark is the ideal partner to help us accelerate our growth while preserving the integrity and family-oriented culture that defines our company.”

Latek Capital Corp served as the exclusive financial advisor to Party Reflections in connection with the transaction.

About Dubin Clark

Established in 1984, Dubin Clark is a private equity firm with offices in Jacksonville Beach, FL (HQ) and Miami Beach, FL. The Dubin Clark team is led by experienced private equity professionals who bring decades of success in lower middle market investing. Dubin Clark targets lead or control investments in Branded Niche Manufacturing, Residential Home Services, and Event Services companies with at least $5 million in sales. The firm’s mission is to create value by helping companies grow through a coordinated approach that includes providing capital to support internal growth, completing complementary add-on acquisitions to build market position, and helping to develop new strategies for the future while protecting the independence, culture, and values that made the company successful. For additional information, visit http://www.dubinclark.com.

About Party Reflections

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and founded in 1958, Party Reflections is a leading event services company serving clients across the Carolinas and beyond. With a full range of inventory and design services, the company partners with planners, venues, corporations, and individuals to create memorable experiences for weddings, corporate events, festivals, and milestone celebrations. For additional information, please visit https://partyreflections.com.