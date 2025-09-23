Syndigo Announces Partnership with Thrive Market to Enhance Product Experience and Onboarding Capabilities

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syndigo, a global leader in end-to-end Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Thrive Market, the online membership that makes healthy living easy and accessible for all. Thrive Market has chosen Syndigo’s Product Experience Cloud for Retailers to scale product information management, simplify vendor onboarding, and deliver richer product content to members — joining Syndigo’s growing network of leading retailers.

“We are thrilled that Thrive Market has chosen Syndigo to help streamline their product experience execution,” said Doug Inda, Syndigo EVP-Sales, Americas. “With more than 1.7 million paid members, Thrive Market continues to grow quickly. Syndigo's Product Experience Cloud will help Thrive Market to onboard vendor product information more seamlessly while providing added Enhanced Content, GDSN, and data pool capabilities for the brands they work with, to drive more efficient online commerce.”

After a thorough review, Thrive Market selected Syndigo to streamline product content onboarding and updates, ensuring its members receive faster, more accurate product information. Key priorities included reducing a lengthy New Product Introduction process, enabling vendor self-service, and leveraging staging areas for vendor data. Syndigo's cloud-native platform provided both the governance and flexibility needed to support Thrive Market's growth and technology requirements.

“At Thrive Market, everything starts with our members. We chose Syndigo because their technology helps us ensure the product information our members see is accurate, consistent, and engaging,” said April Lane, Chief Merchandising Officer at Thrive Market. “As we continue to grow, this partnership allows us to work seamlessly with vendor partners and deliver the rich product experience our members expect every time they shop with us.”

Thrive Market joins Syndigo’s network of brands and retailers that manage and deliver data and digital assets to enhance the product experience for their customers.

About Syndigo

Syndigo is a leader in AI-first PXM, MDM, and PIM, empowering brands, retailers, and distributors to create winning product experiences. Syndigo offers the most extensive brand-retail network, the leading commerce data pool, and automated recommendations that incorporate user-generated content. With Syndigo’s solutions, companies can reach more customers, dynamically optimize shopping experiences, and achieve more control of their commerce with trusted data, software, and connections.

Syndigo serves over 18,000 global enterprises in key sectors such as grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, energy, and healthcare. Learn more at www.syndigo.com.

About Thrive Market

Thrive Market, Inc. was founded in 2014 with a mission to make healthy living easy and accessible for all. As an online, membership-based market (with more than 1.7M members), Thrive Market delivers the highest quality, healthy, and sustainable products at member-only prices. At the same time, every annual membership sponsors a free membership for a student, teacher, veteran, nurse, first responder, or a family in need. Thrive Market carries a hyper-curated catalog of organic and non-GMO products and offers 100+ filters and values, allowing you to shop by diet and lifestyle.

The brand’s social impact arm, Thrive Gives, has raised more than $19M since its inception to fund food access and environmental sustainability causes. Thrive Market has been carbon neutral since 2014; in 2020, it became the largest online grocer in the U.S. to be a Certified B Corporation; and in 2023, it converted to a Public Benefit Corporation. In 2024, it became the first online-only retailer to accept SNAP EBT. Thrive Market is committed to becoming the world’s first climate-positive grocer. Visit ThriveMarket.com or follow @ThriveMarket to learn more.