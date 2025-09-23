Merck and Siemens Deepen Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI and Data-Driven Drug Discovery and Development

DARMSTADT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merck, a leading science and technology company, and Siemens, a leading technology company, signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), extending their strategic partnership to accelerate digital transformation in the life science industry. The MoU focuses on delivering integrated software solutions, systems and consumables that harness automation, data and AI to connect drug discovery, development, and manufacturing. The agreement marks the first joint use of technology acquired by Siemens as part of the Dotmatics acquisition that was completed in July 2025.

“Through this collaboration with Siemens, we are opening new possibilities for scientists to move faster from an idea in the lab to a therapy for patients,” said Jean-Charles Wirth, Member of the Executive Board and CEO Life Science, Merck. “By combining our strengths, we aim to change how science advances, unlocking new ways to accelerate scientific progress.”

“We are partnering with Merck to give scientists around the world the instruments to speed up the development of life-saving medication,” said Cedrik Neike, Member of the Managing Board at Siemens AG and CEO of Siemens Digital Industries. “Every few years the cost for developing a new drug is doubling. Data, AI and digitalization are key to break this paradigm. We are connecting every step of drug development through a digital backbone – so that data flows seamlessly, insights emerge faster, and medication reaches patients faster.”

The collaboration will focus on digital-first solutions that close workflow gaps in drug discovery and biomanufacturing by integrating Merck’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) products with Siemens’ digital ecosystem. Initial pilot projects include making Merck’s AI tools and digital applications available in Luma, Siemens' Dotmatics Scientific Intelligence Platform acquired as part of Dotmatics. This gives scientists a single environment that links product ordering with immediate access to the digital tools and insights they need to make faster, data-driven decisions.

Building on these projects, Siemens and Merck will pursue new joint projects and explore deeper integration over time. These initiatives include co-developing smarter data management tools and intuitive interfaces that make advanced processes easier for scientists to use. The partnership is also evaluating digital marketplaces that would give customers streamlined access to complementary technologies and services.

Together, Merck and Siemens see digital innovation as central to the future of life sciences. This partnership is designed to set a new standard for digital transformation, giving scientists and manufacturers the tools to deliver breakthroughs faster. It also builds on earlier MoUs between the two companies in smart manufacturing, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing innovation across the industry.

