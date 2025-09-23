BigBear.ai and SMX to Enhance Maritime Domain Awareness for U.S. Navy 4th Fleet at UNITAS 2025

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leading provider of mission-ready AI for defense and national security, today announced it will deploy advanced AI and orchestration technologies in support of the U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet at UNITAS 2025. The U.S. Navy will host this year's UNITAS featuring approximately 8,000 personnel from 26 allied and partner nations, including the U.S., and is one of the world’s longest-running multinational maritime exercises.

In collaboration with digital solutions leader SMX, BigBear.ai will showcase AI-powered capabilities that can improve coordination, decision-making, and threat detection in vast maritime operation zones where counter-narcotics, human trafficking, and arms smuggling are key concerns. Taking place September 15 through October 6, UNITAS 2025 will bring together more than 250 participants from over 20 countries and all branches of the U.S. military.

“Our participation in UNITAS 2025 underscores BigBear.ai’s commitment to equipping U.S. and allied forces with mission-ready AI that delivers real impact where it’s needed most,” said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai. “In complex maritime environments – where illicit trafficking, illegal arms smuggling, and other transnational threats strain limited resources – our AI-driven insights can provide operators with enhanced situational awareness and the advantage needed to achieve mission success.”

BigBear.ai’s domain awareness and AI orchestration solutions will be integrated across unmanned vehicles and hybrid fleet innovations during the exercise, contributing to a unified Common Operating Picture (COP). BigBear.ai’s ArcasTM system will provide computer vision, pattern-of-life analysis, and risk forecasting to help deliver near-real-time predictive and prescriptive insights during the exercise.

In addition, BigBear.ai will demonstrate ConductorOS, its AI, data, and sensor orchestration platform, which can operate in denied, degraded, intermittent, and low-bandwidth (DDIL) environments, allowing operators to deploy, train, and update AI models at the edge and across distributed missions.

This collaboration reinforces BigBear.ai and SMX’s shared commitment to deliver AI-enabled mission solutions that enhance operational readiness and support U.S. security objectives.

To learn more about BigBear.ai’s AI orchestration platform, ConductorOS, visit https://bigbear.ai/solutions/conductoros-ai-orchestration/. To learn more about BigBear.ai’s computer vision and predictive analytics solution ArcasTM, visit https://bigbear.ai/solutions/national-security/arcas/.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a leading provider of mission-ready AI solutions and services for defense, national security, and critical infrastructure. Customers and partners rely on BigBear.ai’s artificial intelligence and predictive analytics capabilities in highly complex, distributed, mission-based operating environments. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, BigBear.ai is a public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, visit https://bigbear.ai and follow BigBear.ai on LinkedIn: @BigBear.ai and X: @BigBearai. To receive email communications from BigBear.ai, register here.

About SMX

SMX is an industry leader providing digital solutions for mission-oriented clients, operating in close proximity to a vast set of clients across the United States and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000, and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our solutions, please visit https://www.smxtech.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

