Buildout Names VidTech as Its Official Media Partner

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VidTech, the leader in commercial real estate (CRE) photography and video, is proud to announce its official partnership with Buildout, the leading SaaS platform powering CRE marketing, CRM, and deal management. Already a trusted provider for brokers and developers nationwide, VidTech is expanding its reach through this partnership.

This move reinforces VidTech’s mission: to help brokers elevate their listings, strengthen their personal brands, and accelerate deal velocity through powerful, data-driven media. Through the Buildout referral network, brokers can seamlessly access VidTech’s full suite of services, including drone footage, 3D renderings, virtual tours, and Video Offering Memorandums (“Videoms”) that have become the go-to tool for top producers.

“Commercial real estate professionals are under pressure to make listings stand out across multiple platforms,” said Evan Brandt, Cofounder and CEO of VidTech. “As Buildout’s official media partner, VidTech will ensure that Buildout’s clients have visuals that capture attention, build credibility, and accelerate deals nationwide.”

This partnership streamlines how brokers source media, reduces time to market, and ensures consistency across campaigns. Services are available immediately through Buildout’s media referral system or directly through VidTech.

About VidTech

VidTech, founded by brokers for brokers, is a commercial real estate media company dedicated to delivering visuals that move deals forward. Known for speed, quality, and CRE-specific expertise, VidTech empowers brokers, owners, and developers to present properties with impact. For more information, visit VidTech.com.

About Buildout

Trusted by over 150,000 professionals, Buildout is the software engine behind CRE’s top brokers, helping them find, win, market, and close more deals. Built on the belief that CRE is broker-led but tech-enabled, Buildout empowers brokers to focus on what they do best. Learn more at Buildout.com.