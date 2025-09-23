Community Health Options Selects Gradient AI to Accelerate Group Health Underwriting and Renewals

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gradient AI, a leading enterprise software provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in the insurance industry, today announced that Community Health Options has successfully adopted its integrated Risk Management Life Cycle solution.

“Community Health Options is taking a forward-thinking approach to managing risk across the policy lifecycle,” said Stan Smith, founder and CEO of Gradient AI. Share

The platform combines SAIL™, a predictive analytics solution for new business underwriting, with Renewal Analytics, a new solution for managing risk in existing business. Together, they empower organizations to manage the full risk lifecycle of group health clients. The solution improves underwriting precision, boosts operating efficiencies and supports overall risk management.

Community Health Options, a Maine‐based nonprofit health insurer and plan administrator, selected Gradient AI to support its growth strategy and deliver more accurate risk assessments for both new and renewing business.

By using Gradient AI’s solution at both initial underwriting and at renewal, Community Health Options gains the benefits of a full-cycle risk analysis solution that provides a consistent and unified underwriting framework throughout the policy lifecycle. This helps reduce variability, improve quoting accuracy and support long-term financial performance.

“We needed a platform that could fill gaps in data and provide a clearer picture of risk for new business, while also offering greater insights to help proactively manage our existing book,” said Kevin Lewis, CEO, Community Health Options. “The Gradient AI platform enables our teams to work more efficiently and provide more accurate predictions on member and group risk. Ultimately, it supports our strategic goal of providing a better product to our customers, which supports our growth strategy.”

In addition to the platform’s precision and productivity, Community Health Options chose Gradient AI for its consultative approach and understanding of the health plan’s unique goals and challenges.

“Community Health Options is taking a forward-thinking approach to managing risk across the policy lifecycle,” said Stan Smith, founder and CEO of Gradient AI. “By using data-driven insights at both the underwriting and renewal stages, they are strengthening performance and delivering greater value to their members. We worked closely with their team to ensure our solutions align with their goals and support their long-term strategy.”

For more details on Gradient AI’s Risk Management Lifecycle solution, see the white paper, AI-Powered Integrated Risk Management Lifecycle Solution: The Future of Group Health Insurance.

About Community Health Options

Community Health Options is the only Maine‐based, nonprofit, Member‐led health insurer and plan administrator, providing comprehensive health plans for individuals, families and businesses. The company offers the most robust provider network in Maine, featuring the Community Health Options network, which includes providers in New Hampshire and all Centers of Excellence in Massachusetts, along with plans offering U.S. national coverage. To learn more, please visit https://www.healthoptions.org or follow Community Health Options on Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok or Instagram.

About Gradient AI

Gradient AI is a leading provider of proven artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the insurance industry. Its full-cycle platform improves loss ratios and profitability by predicting underwriting and claim risks with greater accuracy, as well as reducing quote turnaround times and claim expenses through intelligent automation. Unlike other solutions that use a limited claims and underwriting dataset, Gradient AI’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform leverages a vast industry data lake comprising tens of millions of policies and claims. It also incorporates numerous other features including economic, health, geographic, and demographic information. Customers include some of the most recognized insurance carriers, MGAs, MGUs, TPAs, risk pools, PEOs, and large self-insured employers across all major lines of insurance. By using Gradient AI's solutions, insurers of all types achieve a better return on risk. To learn more about Gradient AI, visit: https://www.gradientai.com or follow on LinkedIn.