Majesco Joins Forces with PropertyLens to Transform Risk Assessment and Deliver Unmatched Data and Decisioning Power

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Majesco, the insurance industry’s foremost innovator in cloud-native, AI-driven software, announced today a partnership with PropertyLens to seamlessly integrate its industry-leading property and hazard data into Majesco’s Loss Control platform. This new collaboration empowers carriers and loss control inspectors with richer, real-time insights that transform how they assess risk, manage risk within policies, and drive smarter decision-making, particularly for underwriting.

PropertyLens provides real-time data to address the information gap between buyers and sellers of real estate in terms of assessing their risk which can lead to the “unexpected surprise” expense. They empower every home buyer with comprehensive knowledge about their prospective property, ensuring confidence in their choice and the safety of their investment.

The integration of PropertyLens’s comprehensive property and hazard datasets into Majesco Loss Control platform provides property underwriters and loss control inspectors access to accurate structure details, historical data, and risk indicators. The result is more complete loss control inspection reports, improved risk assessment, faster quoting, and better-informed underwriting all from within a single unified environment.

“At PropertyLens, we’re focused on simplifying how insurers and inspectors’ access and use property and hazard data,” said Bob Frady, CEO of PropertyLens. “Partnering with Majesco brings our capabilities directly to the point of decision-making helping carriers and inspectors unlock insights at the exact moment they need them - delivering faster, stronger results for their customers.”

Majesco continues to expand its innovation footprint with the integration of PropertyLens into Majesco Property Intelligence, a powerful AI-based SaaS solution designed to deliver fast, AI-powered property surveys for insurers. By combining data from aerial and satellite imagery, street-level views, public records, licensed datasets, natural catastrophe information, and Majesco’s proprietary repository of millions of risk reports, Majesco Property Intelligence generates comprehensive property profiles in minutes. These reports include detailed assessments of land, structures, roofs, known hazards, prior claims, permits, and more—enabling insurers to make informed decisions without the delays or costs associated with traditional site surveys.

Leveraging advanced AI—including image processing and natural language models, Majesco Property Intelligence transforms raw data into actionable insights at scale. Its affordability and speed make it ideal for assessing large property portfolios, especially when on-site surveys are impractical or unavailable. The platform delivers impartial, data-rich reports that help insurers streamline workflows, reduce uncertainty, and respond quickly to market demands while maintaining the high standards of accuracy and reliability Majesco is known for.

Together, PropertyLens and Majesco are reshaping how the industry leverages data by eliminating silos, providing access to real-time data, reducing manual processes, and creating a more seamless data ecosystem. This integration not only empowers carriers and inspectors with deeper insights but also helps them to respond more quickly to customer needs, changing risk, regulatory changes, and market opportunities.

“PropertyLens brings tremendous value to our customers,” said Manish Shah, President and Chief Product Officer at Majesco. “Integration of PropertyLens extensive data and powerful property intelligence with our Loss Control platform, empowers our customers – insurers, MGAs, risk engineering firms, and reinsurers, the ability to simplify risk complexity, accelerate risk assessment processes, enhance underwriting, and deliver exceptional experiences. This partnership strengthens our ability to put customers first, equipping them with the data they need when they need it most. PropertyLens is exactly the right partner to help us strengthen our mission of transforming the insurance industry with innovation that matters.”

About Majesco

Majesco isn’t just riding the AI wave – we’re leading it. Born in the cloud with an AI-native vision, we’ve reimagined the insurance business to help P&C and L&AH insurers move faster, see farther, and operate smarter. As the first core systems provider to embed Generative and Agentic AI, we’ve delivered measurable cost savings, reduced expense ratios, and set the stage for even greater transformation. With AI woven across our portfolio – core, underwriting, loss control, distribution and digital – we strip away complexity, so our customers gain real-time business insights, optimized operations, and enhanced outcomes and can focus on what matters: delivering exceptional products, experiences, and business results.

In a world of constant change, Majesco’s SaaS platform gives insurers the agility to adapt quickly to market and risk shifts, reshape operational cost structures, accelerate innovation, and unlock new business models. With 1,000+ successful implementations and 350+ insurers, reinsurers, and MGAs running their core business on our cloud solutions, Majesco is the leader in Generative and Agentic AI in insurance and accelerator in driving industry change. Break free from the past and build the future of insurance at www.majesco.com.

About PropertyLens

PropertyLens delivers real-time real estate data and risk insights to homebuyers, insurance carriers, MGAs, and underwriters through powerful APIs and intuitive tools. From structural characteristics to hazard exposure and historical changes, PropertyLens enables more accurate underwriting, pricing, and risk assessment. PropertyLens help insurers transform raw property data into actionable intelligence, streamlining workflows and reducing uncertainty. Learn more at www.propertylens.com.