Delta Citation Unveils New State-of-the-Art Medical Building for Rockwell Physicians of Salisbury

MIDLOTHIAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delta Citation is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest design-build medical facility in the Salisbury Corporate Village—a custom-designed medical building created exclusively for Rockwell Physicians of Salisbury, a distinguished practice that continues to set the bar for excellence in patient care and experience.

“It has been our privilege to collaborate with Dr. Watterson and Melissa Ridenhour, CEO of Rockwell Physicians as their new building has come to life. The finished product has exceeded expectations,” said Ray Miller, a Principal at Delta Citation. Share

Located at 2401 Dovercourt Drive, this new standalone facility represents the first new construction project within the Salisbury Corporate Village in more than 17 years, marking a major milestone in the continued revitalization and growth of this exclusive professional campus in the Huguenot and Midlothian Corridor of Richmond, Virginia – an area that continues to grow.

“It has been our privilege to collaborate with Dr. Watterson and Melissa Ridenhour, CEO of Rockwell Physicians as their new building has come to life. The finished product has exceeded expectations,” said Ray Miller, a Principal at Delta Citation.

Constructed by Haley Builders, Inc., of Ashland, Virginia, the building reflects the highest standards in medical construction. It incorporates cutting-edge healthcare technologies, modern design features, and thoughtful spatial planning—ensuring both operational efficiency and a superior patient experience. The project exemplifies Delta Citation’s commitment to community-focused development, blending innovation with functionality in a way that supports the evolving needs of healthcare providers and their patients.

Delta Citation remains dedicated to enhancing the Salisbury Village Corporate Center—a premier professional environment—through strategic development that emphasizes both quality and aesthetics. The new Rockwell Medical Building stands as a testament to this vision.

About Delta Citation

Delta Citation is a vertically integrated commercial real estate (CRE) developer based on the East Coast. The company specializes in the acquisition and development of industrial and commercial real estate. Delta Citation is affiliated with Haley Builders, Inc., a commercial construction firm based in Ashland, Virginia, which provides development and construction services across Delta Citation projects.

For more information about Delta Citation, visit: www.citationdelta.com

For more information about Haley Builders, visit: www.haleybuilders.com

About Haley Builders, Inc.

Haley Builders, Inc., located in Ashland, Virginia, is a trusted name in commercial construction with decades of experience. Known for precision, professionalism, and quality execution, Haley Builders partners with clients to bring visionary projects to life across healthcare, office, and institutional sectors.