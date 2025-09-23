Century Supply Chain Solutions Scales Global Integrations with Cleo Integration Cloud to Power Resilient, Data-Driven Logistics

CHICAGO & GLEN ALLEN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Century Supply Chain Solutions, a global logistics leader operating in over 70 countries, has announced a major leap forward in its integration capabilities through its partnership with Cleo, the pioneer and global leader in AI-driven supply chain orchestration solutions for today’s digital ecosystems. By adopting Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC), Cleo’s flagship supply chain orchestration platform, Century has transformed its supply chain operations, achieving unprecedented scalability, visibility, and agility.

Century’s proprietary logistics platform, VIZIV, has long been a cornerstone of its innovation strategy. Now, with CIC as its cloud-based integration backbone, Century is orchestrating supply chain processes with real-time data and centralized control—delivering faster partner onboarding, reduced support overhead, and enhanced customer service.

“Cleo’s Customer Success team has been incredibly responsive to our goals,” said Joe Lomonaco, IT Operations Manager at Century. “They helped us optimize transaction costs and continue to collaborate with us on product enhancements that drive real business value.”

Key Results Since Implementing Cleo Integration Cloud:

300% growth in annual transaction volume (from 10M in 2022 to 40M+ in 2025)

75% faster trading partner onboarding

65% increase in trading partners

50% reduction in support tickets

3–4x quicker issue resolution

55% increase in active CIC processes

CIC’s unified architecture has enabled Century to consolidate diverse communication protocols and data formats into a single integration layer, supporting a wide range of use cases—from customs brokers and ocean carriers to large retailers and hybrid partner connections. Further, with CIC’s customizable dashboards, Century’s teams now have instant insight into transaction flows, allowing support staff to proactively resolve issues and customer service teams to respond in real time—without relying on IT.

Cleo President and CEO Mahesh Rajasekharan said, “Since implementing CIC, Century has achieved rapid, sustainable growth across every facet of its supply chain integration landscape. And as their needs have expanded, Cleo’s platform has scaled effortlessly to keep pace—without performance slowdowns, system constraints, or need for proportional increases in headcount. This partnership reflects the endless potential that comes when two great companies put their best effort together – there’s no stopping us!”

Century’s investment in Cleo is part of a broader strategy to build a resilient, technology-led supply chain. By combining CIC with VIZIV, Century is delivering smarter, shorter, and stronger supply chains for some of the world’s most iconic brands. Looking forward, Cleo expects its AI-native version of its Cleo Integration Cloud platform will continue to play a central strategic role in Century’s global logistics leadership and long-term business success.

For the full, detailed case study, please visit Cleo’ website.

About Century Supply Chain Solutions

Century Supply Chain Solutions is a tech-focused global logistics service provider with offices and warehouses across the globe. Combining the latest technology capabilities including predictive AI and decades of industry experience, VIZIV is Century's proprietary supply chain optimization platform powering our customers' supply chains to ensure they are a step ahead of the competition. More details can be found at www.centurysc.com

About Cleo Integration Cloud

Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) is a cloud-based integration platform, purpose-built to design, build, operate, and optimize critical supply chain orchestration processes. The CIC platform brings end-to-end integration visibility across API, MFT, EDI, and non-EDI integrations, giving technical and business users the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and accelerate revenue-generating business processes. On the platform, businesses have the choice of self-service, managed services, or a blended approach – ensuring complete flexibility and control over their B2B integration strategy.

About Cleo

Cleo is a supply chain orchestration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering strategic solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers real-time, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate the modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by intelligently orchestrating their digital supply chain through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit or call +1.815.282.7695.