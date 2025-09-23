Rancher Government Solutions Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rancher Government Solutions (RGS), the leader in secure, foundational software and Kubernetes solutions for the U.S. public sector, announced it has achieved Level 2 certification under the Department of Defense’s (DOD) Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) framework.

The process required nearly three years of work, during which RGS rebuilt its infrastructure from the ground up, migrated to a more secure cloud environment, and developed more than 150 formal documents to meet CMMC requirements. The RGS Security team completed the formal assessment without any open items, an outcome that few other candidates have achieved.

“Security has shaped how we operate since day one,” said John Hodges, Chief Operating Officer at RGS. “We completed a clean review with no outstanding items and are proud to contribute to raising the bar for the industry.”

The DOD developed the CMMC framework in response to repeated data breaches that exposed gaps in how contractors protected sensitive government information. With a limited number of certified third-party assessment organizations (C3PAOs) available to evaluate tens of thousands of vendors, certification has been a slow-moving process. The requirements include hundreds of technical controls and documentation reviews, making it one of the most demanding cybersecurity benchmarks in the government space.

“This level of readiness reflects how we’ve always approached secure operations,” said Madeleine McGrath, Information Security Officer at RGS. “It shows that our systems and practices already exceed what federal agencies are asking for today and what they’ll continue to require in the future.”

Following certification, RGS is now eligible to act as an External Service Provider (ESP) and support other organizations and their partners working toward their own CMMC assessments.

About Rancher Government Solutions

Rancher Government Solutions (RGS) is specifically designed to address the unique security and operational needs of the U.S. Government and military, as they relate to application modernization, containers, and Kubernetes.

Rancher is a complete open-source software stack for teams adopting containers. It addresses the operational and security challenges of managing multiple Kubernetes clusters at scale while providing DevOps teams with integrated tools for running containerized Kubernetes.

RGS supports all Rancher products with U.S.-based American citizens with the highest security clearances, supporting programs across the Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community, and civilian agencies.