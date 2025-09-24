TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snaile Inc., Canada’s leading smart locker provider, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Koloni, a U.S.-based innovator in shared mobility and smart technology platforms. Together, Snaile and Koloni are poised to redefine the smart locker experience with advanced features that bring more convenience, flexibility, and intelligence to customers across Canada.

Snaile Announces Strategic Partnership with Koloni to Deliver Next- Generation Smart Locker Technology. Share

By integrating Koloni’s cutting-edge software solutions with Snaile’s proven smart locker hardware and market leadership, this partnership will unlock a new era of parcel and asset management. Customers can look forward to:

Seamless digital experiences powered by Koloni’s intuitive software platform.

New smart features that go beyond parcel delivery, enabling lockers to serve as versatile hubs for shared services and community access.

Greater efficiency and security, combining Koloni’s tech innovations with Snaile’s industry-leading compliance standards in retail, residential, and pharmaceutical sectors.

“At Snaile, we are constantly looking for ways to deliver more value to our customers,” said Jonathan Szucs, CEO of Snaile. “Partnering with Koloni allows us to integrate advanced technology features that will not only enhance the parcel experience but also expand what smart lockers can do for communities and businesses across Canada.”

“Koloni is excited to bring our flexible and scalable technology to the Canadian market through Snaile,” said Brian Dewey, CEO of Koloni. “Together, we’re creating smarter, more connected ecosystems that make everyday life easier and more efficient.”

This collaboration underscores Snaile’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve in smart locker innovation. With Koloni’s tech expertise and Snaile’s growing footprint in Canada, the future of parcel and shared service solutions just became a lot brighter.

About Snaile

Snaile is Canada’s award-winning smart locker company, serving major retailers, residential communities, and the pharmaceutical industry with secure, compliant, and innovative parcel locker solutions.

About Koloni

Koloni is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in smart sharing platforms. From micro-mobility to shared asset management, Koloni provides the software backbone for connected communities.