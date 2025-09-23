SelectQuote, Inc. Partners with Findhelp to Connect Nearly 50,000 Seniors with Vital Social Services

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT), leading distributor of Medicare insurance policies and owner of a rapidly growing Healthcare Services platform, today announced a significant milestone in its partnership with Findhelp, a closed-loop referral management software company at the forefront of powering the U.S. safety net. SelectQuote has directed more than 200,000 low-income seniors, and Findhelp has provided free and reduced-cost social services, addressing critical Social Determinants of Health (SDoH), to nearly 50,000 of those connections.

This partnership is a cornerstone of SelectQuote’s commitment to providing holistic support to its senior customers. By leveraging Findhelp’s extensive network of community resources, SelectQuote has been able to seamlessly direct its clients to a wide array of programs that address fundamental needs beyond traditional healthcare.

SDoH, such as food insecurity, housing instability, and lack of transportation, are increasingly recognized as major factors in overall health outcomes. By proactively connecting seniors with these essential services, SelectQuote is helping to remove barriers to well-being and empower them to live healthier, more secure lives.

Findhelp's platform provides a comprehensive and easy-to-use search engine for a variety of social services, including:

Food Assistance: Connecting individuals with food pantries, meal delivery programs (like Meals on Wheels), and SNAP benefits.

Housing and Utilities: Providing resources for rent assistance, housing aid, and help with paying utility bills.

Transportation: Offering information on non-emergency medical transportation and other transit programs.

Healthcare: Aiding in finding low-cost medical and dental care, as well as prescription assistance programs.

Financial and Legal Aid: Directing users to resources for financial counseling and legal assistance.

The partnership with Findhelp is one piece of SelectQuote’s mission to provide comprehensive support and solutions, ensuring their clients not only have access to quality healthcare coverage but also to the community resources essential for their overall health and stability.

"Our mission has always been to serve our customers and provide them with the best possible options for their well-being, and that goes beyond just health insurance," said Bob Grant, SelectQuote’s President. "Our partnership with Findhelp allows us to directly tackle the non-medical factors that impact our seniors' health. Reaching these milestones of having directed over 200,000 seniors to Findhelp with nearly 50,000 receiving services is a testament to the power of this collaboration and our shared commitment to improving the lives of those in need."

