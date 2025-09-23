Medallia Expands Strategic Partnership with Adobe, Integrating with New AI Agents for Enhanced Customer Experiences

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Adobe, integrating with the newly launched Adobe AI Agents to shape how businesses build, deliver, and optimize customer experiences and marketing campaigns. Medallia joins an exclusive list of launch partners for this announcement alongside companies like Cognizant, Google Cloud, and PwC. With over 150 joint customers and a strategic partnership in place since 2019, Adobe and Medallia are deepening their collaboration will allow companies to use Medallia's leading customer insights within Adobe's tools to better understand their audience and create more personalized experiences that drive business results.

Organizations can use Medallia sentiment data and experience intelligence to enhance audience segments, personalize content, and optimize customer journeys. The integration will work seamlessly with Adobe's out-of-the-box AI agents, which are surfaced directly within category-leading Adobe enterprise applications including Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform, Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Journey Optimizer, and Adobe Customer Journey Analytics.

“This partnership with Adobe will give businesses the unprecedented ability to act on what customers want by combining the power of intelligent agents with Medallia’s deep experience insights," said Mark Bishof, CEO at Medallia. “As the only company in the experience management space to be partnering with Adobe on this, we’re helping businesses predict what their customers need before they even ask.”

Organizations using Adobe’s tools will soon be able to unlock even more value by incorporating Medallia's comprehensive sentiment data and experience insights, better understanding what their customers want and delivering personalized experiences that drive growth and loyalty.

About Medallia

Medallia is the global leader in customer and employee experience, trusted by the world’s most iconic brands — including 7 of the Fortune 10. Medallia’s AI-driven platform helps enterprise organizations turn billions of feedback signals into clear, prioritized actions. With deep domain expertise, a powerful partner ecosystem, and consistent leadership recognition from top industry analysts, Medallia transforms customer experience into a strategic driver of business growth. Learn more at www.medallia.com.

