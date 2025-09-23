Versant Diagnostics Expands into Georgia with Partnership with SouthEastern Pathology

GRAPEVINE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versant Diagnostics (Versant), an independent physician services company specializing in digital anatomic pathology, today announced a strategic partnership with SouthEastern Pathology, a College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited provider based in Rome, Georgia. This partnership extends Versant’s nationwide network into Georgia and neighboring states, further extending access to advanced diagnostic services while ensuring continuity of care. The expansion directly aligns with Versant’s vision to create the largest digital anatomic pathology company in the United States.

SouthEastern Pathology President Frederick K. Swiger Jr, M.D., and his partner Christopher Kligora, M.D., along with the practice’s team of experienced physicians, will continue in their current roles.

“Expanding into Georgia is a key milestone in our mission to make high-quality, digitally-enabled pathology services more accessible,” said Jim Billington, Chief Executive Officer, Versant Diagnostics. “For more than 50 years, SouthEastern Pathology has been a trusted partner to hospitals, physicians, and patients with a commitment to high-quality clinical outcomes. We’re proud to welcome Dr. Swiger, Dr. Kligora, and their team and to support their transition to digital pathology, which enhances accuracy, efficiency, and ultimately patient care.”

Versant provides its network of multi-specialty pathologists with advanced infrastructure, resources, and digital technology designed to improve outcomes and elevate standards of care. Successful implementation of this technology is essential for effective cancer diagnosis, increased access to quality care, and stronger physician satisfaction. Areas of expertise include Breast Pathology, Dermatopathology, Gastrointestinal Pathology, General Surgical Pathology, Hematopathology, Renal Pathology, Urologic Pathology, and Women’s Health/Gynecologic Pathology.

Dr. Swiger said, “Partnering with Versant gives us the infrastructure and technology needed to carry our practice into the future. Together, we can expand our capabilities, embrace digital advancements, and continue delivering the highest level of care for the next 50 years.”

Dr. Kligora added, “We look forward to being on the advancing edge of surgical pathology. The transition to digital will be so much smoother with Versant’s mission and experience. One of the immediate benefits will be the ability to share cases and receive valuable opinions from experts in all disciplines of surgical pathology."

Versant’s network, which currently spans six states, delivers personalized services such as peer review, advanced diagnostics, education development, and digital infrastructure. With a strategic growth plan focused on additional markets and sub-specialties, Versant is leading the adoption of digital anatomic pathology across the U.S., transforming the precision, accuracy, and speed of diagnosis.

"SouthEastern Pathology is an extension of Versant's strategy to unite high-performing pathologists nationwide,” says Ven Aduana, M.D., Board Chair at Versant Diagnostics. “Together we will drive better quality, provider satisfaction and patient outcomes.”

About Versant Diagnostics

Founded in 2021 by physician Ven Aduana, M.D. and operating executives Jim Billington and Brian Carr, Versant Diagnostics is focused on anatomic pathology and the digital transformation of the industry. By combining technological advancements in healthcare with a skilled set of subspecialty pathologists, Versant Diagnostics aims to provide superior service for hospitals and physician practices. Learn more at www.versantdx.com.