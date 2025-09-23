LandBridge Announces Strategic Agreement with NRG to Power Potential Data Center in the Delaware Basin, Texas

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE: LB) (“LandBridge”) announced that it has entered into a strategic agreement with NRG Energy, Inc. (“NRG”) with respect to a potential data center site in Reeves County, Texas, in the Delaware Basin.

The site could potentially house a 1,100 MW, grid-connected natural gas power generation facility, which NRG could construct if an appropriate power purchase agreement for a data center is secured. Initial air permit applications and electric interconnection requests have been submitted, which would allow for an in-service date as early as year-end 2029, if the project moves forward.

LandBridge’s strategically located surface acreage, adjacent to the Waha Gas market hub, provides direct access to substantial existing low-cost natural gas and transmission infrastructure, supporting regional development and future operations.

“NRG’s selection of this site for potential development of critical power generation supported by a data center project marks an exciting step forward for both LandBridge and the entire Delaware Basin,” said Jason Long, Chief Executive Officer of LandBridge. “The collaboration further advances our powered land strategy and highlights the compelling value that LandBridge offers to blue-chip power generators, and to developers of digital infrastructure, particularly data centers.”

“We are pleased to explore bringing reliable energy solutions to West Texas,” said Robert J. Gaudette, Executive Vice President, President of NRG Business and Wholesale Operations. “Once anchored by a long-term customer, the site has the potential to foster innovation and support data center growth, economic resilience, and grid stability in the region.”

About LandBridge

LandBridge owns approximately 277,000 surface acres across Texas and New Mexico, located primarily in the heart of the Delaware sub-region in the Permian Basin, the most active region for oil and gas exploration and development in the United States. LandBridge actively manages its land and resources to support and encourage energy and infrastructure development and other land uses, including digital infrastructure. LandBridge was formed by Five Point Infrastructure LLC, a private equity firm with a track record of investing in and developing energy, environmental water management and sustainable infrastructure companies within the Permian Basin. For more information, please visit: www.landbridgeco.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

