Sharrow Marine Announces Major Expansion to Dealer Network Through CWR Wholesale Distribution

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sharrow Marine, the industry leader in innovative marine propulsion technology, announced today an expanded network through CWR Wholesale Distribution, one of the nation’s top marine electronics and equipment distributors.

The new agreement launches with an initial inventory featuring Sharrow Marine’s flagship MX Series propellers for all major outboard engines from 150 HP to 450 HP as well as the all new Sharrow X10 designed specifically for Mercury V10 motors. This marks the fastest and most convenient way for customers to access a Sharrow™ Propeller to date.

Through CWR’s powerful distribution platform, Sharrow Marine now gains access to thousands of dealers across North America, South America, and international markets, dramatically expanding the company’s reach and accelerating adoption worldwide.

As part of Sharrow Marine’s Nationwide Dealer Network initiative, this partnership ensures boaters everywhere can more easily experience the breakthrough performance of the award-winning Sharrow Propeller. CWR’s robust logistics network, anchored in New Jersey and Florida with direct-to-dealer fulfillment, brings streamlined delivery, rapid turnaround, and greater product availability throughout the U.S. and beyond.

“CWR has built a world-class reputation for customer service and supply chain excellence,” said Greg Sharrow, Founder and CEO of Sharrow Marine. “They’re a natural partner for our next phase of growth, and together we’re making it easier than ever for boaters and marine professionals around the globe to experience the efficiency, performance, and quiet power of the Sharrow Propeller.”

CWR will initially distribute Sharrow’s flagship MX, XO, and X10 Series propellers, engineered for all major outboard brands from 150 HP to 450 HP, with additional series in the range to follow With this agreement, CWR becomes the first wholesale distributor to stock ready-to-ship Sharrow Propellers, giving dealers, installers, and service professionals quick delivery, technical support, and access to Sharrow’s dedicated training and promotional tools.

“Our goal has always been to deliver the highest-quality marine products as efficiently as possible,” said Ryan Barber, President, CWR Wholesale Distribution. “We are excited to add Sharrow to our lineup. This is innovation that not only transforms the boating experience but also moves the entire industry forward.”

About Sharrow Engineering

Sharrow Engineering is a Detroit-based company pioneering breakthrough technologies in propulsion, energy, and mobility. The company is best known for inventing the Sharrow™ Propeller — the first major advancement in propeller technology since the 1830s — which delivers up to 30% greater fuel efficiency and up to 80% noise reduction compared to traditional designs. With over 200 patents worldwide, Sharrow Engineering serves as the parent company of Sharrow Marine, which manufactures and delivers high-performance marine propulsion systems to customers around the globe.

The Sharrow Propeller has been widely recognized, including being named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2023 and Soundings Trade Only’s Most Innovative Marine Companies, and honored by Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards and Innovation by Design Awards. With applications extending beyond marine into aerospace, defense, HVAC, and renewable energy, Sharrow is redefining what’s possible in modern propulsion.

To learn more, visit www.SharrowMarine.com.