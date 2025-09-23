Yamaha Motor Accelerates Innovation with Informatica's AI-Powered Master Data Management for Trusted Data and Insights

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Informatica (NYSE: INFA), a leader in enterprise AI-powered cloud data management, today announced that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., a global leader in transportation equipment manufacturing, has chosen to implement Informatica’s AI-powered Master Data Management (MDM) solution as part of the customer’s digital transformation strategy.

Yamaha Motor was faced with challenges of managing extensive and complex data and siloed systems across its manufacturing and business operations in different global locations. Furthermore, Yamaha Motor’s global ERP systems required the unification of data standards and data harmonization from instances and contents which differ from region to region, and the inability to share the same master data to each group company’s ERP systems and business systems further hindered operational efficiency of the businesses.

To overcome the challenges, Yamaha Motor is implementing Informatica's industry-leading multidomain MDM SaaS solution, powered by Informatica’s CLAIRE® AI engine, to streamline, centralize, and automate cross-domain and cross-departmental data assets for a comprehensive, contextualized 360-degree view. This implementation helps enable the organization to boost productivity, accelerate data discovery, and deliver high-quality, consistent and accurate data for trusted insights.

“With the implementation of Informatica's MDM, Yamaha Motor is creating an interface platform that seamlessly connects each region’s ERP systems with our proprietary scratch systems, enabling trusted master data management on a global scale,” said Toyoto Ono, Chief General Manager, IT Center at Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. “This platform enhances decision-making, forecasting and reporting processes, while driving productivity improvements and cost efficiencies through the effective ERP system deployment and maintenance. It represents a vital step in establishing a robust foundation to support our sustainable business growth and strengthen organizational resilience.”

Taito Kozawa, Country Manager and Vice President of Informatica Japan says, “We are very pleased to partner with Yamaha Motor as they modernize their global data management infrastructure. Together, we are supporting their goal to strengthen data-driven decision-making and accelerate AI and digital transformation. As many organizations in Japan pursue similar initiatives, we remain committed to working with our customers to help them realize meaningful business values through our AI-powered platform and capabilities.”

About Informatica:

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), a leader in AI-powered enterprise cloud data management, helps businesses unlock the full value of their data and AI. As data grows in complexity and volume, Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ delivers a complete, end-to-end platform with a suite of industry-leading, integrated solutions to connect, manage and unify data across any cloud, hybrid or multi-cloud environment. Powered by CLAIRE® AI, Informatica’s platform integrates natively with all major cloud providers, data warehouses and analytics tools— giving organizations the freedom of choice, avoiding vendor lock-in and delivering better ROI by enabling access to governed data, simplifying operations and scaling with confidence.

Trusted by approximately 5,000 customers in nearly 100 countries—including over 80 of the Fortune 100—Informatica is the backbone of platform-agnostic, cloud data-driven transformation. Informatica. Where data and AI come to life.™