Mato Grosso Government (Brazil) and O.N.E. Amazon join forces to protect the Amazon through an innovative conservation finance model

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New York Climate Week. The State of Mato Grosso, Brazil´s third largest state and home to vast areas of the Amazon rainforest, and O.N.E. AMAZON, a disruptive model that brings innovation to conservation through its upcoming security digital asset, reimagining conservation as Investment with Purpose, created to prove that preservation can be more valuable than deforestation, signed a landmark collaboration agreement during the New York Climate Week.

The agreement sets the plan to fund preservation and sustainable development initiatives across the state’s three biomes: the Pantanal, Cerrado, and Amazon, channelling O.N.E. Amazon´s innovative and unique model into practice. In return, the state will commit to conserving the Amazon rainforest within the Cristalino I and II State Parks, located between Novo Mundo and Alta Floresta. The partnership was officially formalized on September 22 during Climate Week NYC.

The fund's priority areas include: (1) developing sustainable tourism activities that value local culture and biodiversity; (2) promoting integrated agricultural systems that conserve forests and produce high-nutritional-value food; and (3) implementing clean energy solutions and technologies to improve regional infrastructure.

​In addition to financial investment, the agreement with O.N.E. Amazon will support the State Secretariat for the Environment (Sema) in its environmental protection efforts by deploying the Internet of Forests (IoF™), an advanced monitoring system powered by satellites, LiDAR, and sensors connected via LoRaWAN and Wi-Fi networks. This technology provides real-time ecological data, enhancing sovereignty, aiding policy formulation, and guiding new financial mechanisms to scale conservation.

“We are thrilled to begin applying our O.N.E. Amazon´s model with the leadership of the State of Mato Grosso, a complete team that knows the importance of conservation, has the knowledge and is fully committed with this purpose,” emphasized Rodrigo Veloso, Founder and CEO of O.N.E. Amazon.

This partnership is the first step in a broader movement to transform forests, water, minerals, and cultural heritage into global assets, making conservation more valuable than deforestation.

“The future depends on global partnerships in governance, technology, and nature. Mato Grosso is ready to serve as a living laboratory for this new model. With O.N.E. Amazon, we intend to connect production and preservation with global standards of certification, tokenization, and environmental blockchain,” said Mauren Lazzaretti, Secretary of State for the Environment.

The revenue generated by O.N.E. Amazon, through the sale of its security digital asset on the financial market, ensure that the benefits remain local. Eighty-five percent of the value of every Security Digital Asset stays in the country of origin, driving development, resilience, and sovereignty.

About O.N.E. Amazon

O.N.E. Amazon is a disruptive model that brings innovation to conservation through its upcoming security digital asset, reimagining conservation as Investment with Purpose, created to prove that preservation can be more valuable than deforestation. It tackles the historic undervaluation of the Amazon by turning the forest’s invisible services into measurable assets, aligning global capital with conservation and making long-term preservation a smart economic choice for investors, governments, and communities.

At the core of the model is the Internet of Forests (IoF™), an advanced monitoring system powered by satellites, LiDAR, and on-the-ground sensors connected via LoRaWAN/Wi-Fi, that “datifies” nature, delivers real-time ecological intelligence, and provides accountability to investors while reinforcing government sovereignty. By tokenizing forest hectares and creating nature-backed securities, O.N.E. Amazon transforms ecological value into investable financial assets and makes preservation financially competitive versus deforestation.

With 85% of revenues remaining in the country of origin and local communities at the heart of every solution, O.N.E. Amazon is building a scalable conservation finance network that delivers measurable impact for nature, people, and investors alike.