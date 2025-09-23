Snapdocs Partners with Vesta to Offer an Integrated Digital Closing Experience

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snapdocs, the mortgage industry’s leading digital closing provider, today announced a new integration between its eClosing platform and Vesta, a next-generation mortgage loan origination system (LOS). With the Snapdocs platform powering one in four U.S. real estate transactions, this integration enables mutual customers to manage the entire closing process directly within the Vesta LOS—standardizing workflows, reducing manual tasks, and accelerating closings from origination through final signature.

"This partnership underscores our commitment to helping lenders build a modern, connected technology stack, and together with Vesta, we’re setting a new standard for how closings should operate.” —Michael Sachdev, Snapdocs CEO Share

“Our partnership with Snapdocs reinforces Vesta’s commitment to equipping lenders with a flexible, API-driven platform that streamlines every stage of the loan origination process,” said Mike Yu, Co-Founder and CEO of Vesta. “By integrating Snapdocs’ digital closing infrastructure directly into Vesta, we’re enabling lenders to drive greater efficiency and reduce manual processes.”

With this integration, lenders can start and manage the entire closing process all within Vesta—send and receive documents, collect borrower signatures, manage redraws, and track real-time status updates. The integration also supports redraws when loan terms change, maintaining accuracy without added effort. Meanwhile, borrowers benefit from a faster, more transparent experience.

“Closing a mortgage is a complex, fragmented process that can create risk, inefficiency, and a poor borrower experience,” said Michael Sachdev, CEO of Snapdocs. “By integrating Vesta with our digital closing infrastructure—including advanced eClose capabilities, CD Balancing, automated Funding and Post-Close Quality Control, and an eVault—we eliminate that friction. This partnership underscores our commitment to helping lenders build a modern, connected technology stack, and together with Vesta, we’re setting a new standard for how closings should operate.”

Vesta’s modern LOS reduces lenders’ operational costs by “inverting control” and guiding users through the loan. With data-driven tasks, validations, and native automations, Vesta reduces manual work—enabling faster closing times, higher loan quality, and greater efficiency.

About Snapdocs

Snapdocs is the leading digital closing provider, connecting the people, processes, and technologies that power mortgage closings. Its patented AI-driven platform automates the critical interactions between lenders, title companies, and secondary market participants from pre-closing through the sale of the loan. Paired with white-glove customer service and connectivity to the industry’s largest settlement and notary networks, Snapdocs makes mortgage closings fast, accurate, and efficient. This approach gives customers a competitive advantage by saving them time and money. For more information, visit www.snapdocs.com.

About Vesta

Vesta is a SaaS provider of mortgage loan origination software. The platform provides lenders with a modern system of record, customizable workflows for end-to-end mortgage loan fulfillment process, and open, cloud-based APIs. The company was founded in 2020 by early Blend employees Mike Yu and Devon Yang. Investors backing Vesta include Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures, and Zigg Capital. For more information, visit: vesta.com.