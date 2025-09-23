Everbridge Expands Collaboration with Johnson Controls to Launch Managed CEM Offerings

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc., the global leader in High Velocity Critical Event Management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced an expanded collaboration with Johnson Controls to launch a new portfolio of managed CEM services. The offerings – Managed CEM Pro and Managed CEM Enterprise – combine the power of High Velocity CEM with Johnson Controls' global security expertise to help organizations simplify resilience, accelerate response and reduce operational risk, and will be on display at Booth #2747 at GSX 2025.

“Organizations today face constant disruption, from cyberattacks to severe weather to operational breakdowns,” said Dave Wagner, CEO of Everbridge. “We’re pleased to offer a new, fully managed resilience solution with Johnson Controls, combining our AI-powered platform with their unmatched operational expertise. Together, we’re helping customers to stay ahead of risk and keep their people and operations safe.”

Delivered as part of Johnson Controls’ managed services portfolio, the new offerings allow customers to deploy advanced CEM capabilities without the burden of in-house administration. Each package blends technology, process, and 24/7 human support to address today’s most pressing threats.

"At Johnson Controls, our mission is to help customers build resilience into every layer of their operations,” said Greg Parker, Vice President, Americas Life Cycle Solutions at Johnson Controls. “By combining our global expertise in managed services with Everbridge’s High Velocity CEM, we deliver turnkey solutions that simplify complexity, strengthen compliance and help accelerate response. These offerings are designed to meet customers where they are today, while preparing them for the security and operational challenges of tomorrow."

Powered by High Velocity CEM and Purpose‑built AI

The new services are built on High Velocity CEM, the industry’s first platform to leverage Purpose‑built AI for critical event management. Introduced in early 2025, the platform delivers:

Threat-specific AI models and real-time risk scoring

Full lifecycle orchestration of incident response

Unified dashboards for cross-functional coordination

Integration with physical and cyber security systems

Support for enterprise, campus, and critical infrastructure environments

Service Packages

Managed CEM Pro

A fast-start solution ideal for organizations seeking guided onboarding and managed support for high-priority use cases such as severe weather, IT disruptions, workplace violence, and facility risks. Pro includes 24/7 live operator support, prebuilt templates, implementation best practices, and quarterly reviews.

Managed CEM Enterprise

A comprehensive, white-glove service that includes all Pro features, plus custom playbooks, dedicated analysts, and expanded coverage for travel risk, business continuity, and global security operations. Enterprise is designed for large, distributed, and highly regulated organizations seeking a true end-to-end managed resilience program.

Key Benefits

Accelerated time to value with prebuilt content and implementation support

Reduced internal workload with 24/7 managed incident response

Ongoing program evolution through quarterly reviews and insights

Integrated protection for employees, operations, and brand reputation

This effort reflects a continued focus on simplifying resilience by expanding access to High Velocity CEM through embedded offerings, partner ecosystems and turnkey services.

