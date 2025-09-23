Samsara Unveils Major Expansion of AI-Powered Safety Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Platform, today announced a major expansion of its AI-powered safety platform that gives operational leaders and frontline managers a comprehensive toolkit to reduce risk at scale. The new features—including Weather Intelligence, Automated Coaching, and Worker Safety—are designed to help operation leaders improve fleet safety in and outside of the cab.

“With Weather Intelligence, alerts are built into Samsara and tied to specific routes, saving time and ensuring drivers and managers never miss critical updates about severe weather,” said Kyle Burns, Safety Director at J.P. Noonan Transportation. Share

“For the first time, three powerful forces are converging to make roads safer: the transformative power of AI, our unmatched scale of data, and our deep partnerships with leading fleets globally,” said Johan Land, SVP of Product & Engineering at Samsara. “The results will be the single most impactful driver of road safety outcomes in history, giving leaders the tools to move from reacting to incidents to proactively preventing them. This ensures every fleet, regardless of size, can achieve transformative results and make a tangible difference in road safety.”

Weather Intelligence: Get a complete view of weather risk

Severe weather substantially increases safety risks, with rainfall and freezing weather each increasing crash risk by 60–70%. Now, with Samsara Weather Intelligence, operational leaders can track weather and road risks in real-time within the Samsara platform.

“With Weather Intelligence, alerts are built into Samsara and tied to specific routes, saving time and ensuring drivers and managers never miss critical updates about severe weather,” said Kyle Burns, Safety Director at J.P. Noonan Transportation. “Real-time visibility and automated notifications help us avoid costly delays, improve safety, and give both drivers and customers more confidence.”

By combining radar visibility with ground-level insights from our extensive network of AI dash cams, customers have access to:

See Severe Weather in Real-Time : The Samsara platform now displays National Weather Service alerts and live weather overlays. These include radar, wind speed, thunderstorm risk, and temperature, as well as which drivers and assets are at risk—built directly into the map.

: The Samsara platform now displays National Weather Service alerts and live weather overlays. These include radar, wind speed, thunderstorm risk, and temperature, as well as which drivers and assets are at risk—built directly into the map. Instantly Alert Drivers : Managers can send proactive warnings directly to drivers in severe weather zones via in-cab dash cams or Driver App alerts, ensuring drivers can navigate safely.

: Managers can send proactive warnings directly to drivers in severe weather zones via in-cab dash cams or Driver App alerts, ensuring drivers can navigate safely. See Ground-Level Views: Managers can access live dash cam footage from their fleet vehicles in weather-impacted areas. This footage can be combined with anonymized footage from nearby vehicles on the Samsara Network via StreetSense™.

“With the addition of StreetSense, we can get down to the ground level and see what is happening through the cameras, even if we don’t have a truck in the area,” said T.J. Bennett, Safety Supervisor, R.E. Garrison Trucking Inc. “Being able to see camera views from other customers is a game changer. I can look at where a driver is headed, look at real-time footage of what’s happening, and relay detailed information back to the team.”

AI-Powered Automated Coaching: World-class safety without extra overhead

Samsara’s new AI-powered coaching experience helps fleets scale their safety programs and dramatically reduce risk, without adding resources or overburdening existing teams. Managers can now leverage AI and automation to coach, train, and recognize drivers at scale—regardless of fleet size.

Otis Anderson, Safety Compliance Analyst at Jordan Carriers, notes that “Automation is helping me manage coaching for nearly 1,000 drivers, and it does about 98% of all the coaching.”

Additional Coaching features include:

Automated Risk Assessment : AI automatically analyzes and prioritizes safety events based on risk factors such as behavior frequency and severity, trip conditions, and driver history. Lower-priority events are sent to drivers for self-review, while high-risk events are escalated to managers.

: AI automatically analyzes and prioritizes safety events based on risk factors such as behavior frequency and severity, trip conditions, and driver history. Lower-priority events are sent to drivers for self-review, while high-risk events are escalated to managers. Performance Overview: Managers can view fleet performance from a single dashboard and easily pinpoint high-risk drivers who need support and top performers to celebrate. By making risk and recognition equally visible, Samsara helps teams reduce incidents and engage and retain their best drivers. According to Anderson, he can “use the Performance Overview Dashboard for everything. I don’t need to jump around to review videos, find driver scores, and understand their coaching history. Everything is centralized.”

Managers can view fleet performance from a single dashboard and easily pinpoint high-risk drivers who need support and top performers to celebrate. By making risk and recognition equally visible, Samsara helps teams reduce incidents and engage and retain their best drivers. According to Anderson, he can “use the Performance Overview Dashboard for everything. I don’t need to jump around to review videos, find driver scores, and understand their coaching history. Everything is centralized.” Group Coaching: Samsara’s platform allows managers to automatically generate presentations for team-wide training, using AI to provide insights into big-picture behavioral trends across drivers and trips.

With Samsara’s AI and automation, every driver receives daily coaching and recognition. This consistent feedback helps reinforce positive and safe driving habits and allows managers to focus their time on coaching the highest-risk drivers and recognizing top performers.

Worker Safety in the Driver App: Keep workers safe outside the cab

Samsara’s Worker Safety helps keep frontline teams safe wherever they work, whether inside or outside the vehicle. With worker safety solutions integrated directly into the fleet management solution, managers are equipped with unparalleled contextual insights. New features include:

One-Click SOS: Workers can quickly alert managers to safety threats, such as falls, worksite injuries from machinery or overexertion, severe weather or aggressive encounters. By clicking the SOS button within the Samsara App, workers can send an immediate alert with rich, on-the-ground insight—including live camera footage and nearby vehicles.

Workers can quickly alert managers to safety threats, such as falls, worksite injuries from machinery or overexertion, severe weather or aggressive encounters. By clicking the SOS button within the Samsara App, workers can send an immediate alert with rich, on-the-ground insight—including live camera footage and nearby vehicles. Fast Response: Managers can dispatch emergency services in just a few clicks, along with contextual information so they can act immediately upon arrival.

Managers can dispatch emergency services in just a few clicks, along with contextual information so they can act immediately upon arrival. Proactive Check-in: Managers can proactively check in on workers. For example, if a driver is idling for an unusually long time, managers can touch base to make sure everything is OK. These check-ins can be timed in the instance a worker is in high-risk situations, such as working roadside during the night.

These features will also be generally available on the Samsara Wearable soon.

The new platform enhancements are part of Samsara’s ongoing commitment to help customers improve safety outcomes and increase operational efficiency. These features, combined with Samsara’s existing AI Multicam and other safety tools, offer customers a comprehensive Safety Platform.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, which is an open platform that connects the people, devices, and systems of some of the world’s most complex operations, allowing them to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across industries in transportation, construction, wholesale and retail trade, field services, logistics, manufacturing, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, food and beverage, and others. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.