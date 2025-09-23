Syniverse and Authvia Partner to Deliver Seamless, Secure Payment Workflows Via Messaging Channels

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syniverse, the world's most connected company®, has formed a partnership with Authvia, the leader in conversational commerce and text-based payment innovation, to integrate Authvia’s patented payment technology, TXT2PAY®, with Syniverse’s global messaging infrastructure.

This collaboration enables seamless, payment card industry (PCI)-compliant transactions directly within SMS, RCS, and voice channels, bringing payment workflows to the point of interaction for businesses and consumers and making transactions faster, simpler, and more secure.

It also reinforces and underscores Syniverse’s commitment to accelerating an intelligently connected world by delivering solutions that expand the possibilities for enterprise customers. By enabling payment processing at the speed of conversation, Syniverse and Authvia are redefining convenience and security in digital transactions.

“Syniverse is uniquely positioned to bring Authvia’s TXT2PAY solution to the banking and financial services sector and beyond, leveraging our trusted global infrastructure to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency,” said Bob Chiodo, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer of Syniverse.

Designed to benefit customers across a wide range of industries seeking efficient text-to-pay capabilities, Authvia leverages Syniverse’s direct carrier connections to ensure instant message delivery and transaction readiness, even under heavy volumes.

“Partnering with Syniverse means businesses can now offer their customers seamless, real-time payment experiences anywhere in the world,” said Chris Brunner, CEO and Founder of Authvia. “By integrating Syniverse’s global messaging network with our patented TXT2PAY capabilities, we’re transforming how businesses connect with their customers, making payments faster, simpler, and more secure than ever before.”

For more information on how Syniverse delivers trusted connectivity solutions with Authvia for businesses and mobile network operators worldwide, visit: https://www.syniverse.com/partners/frictionless-payments-authvia

About Authvia

Authvia is a conversational commerce platform that enables fast, secure, and app-free payments through messaging channels, including SMS, RCS, and email. Its flagship product, TXT2PAY®, turns any messaging conversation into a PCI-compliant, tokenized transaction, helping businesses reduce payment friction, improve cash flow, and enhance customer satisfaction. With over 250+ gateway integrations, APIs, and merchant-facing applications, Authvia’s patented technologies empower ISOs, ISVs, and merchants to grow their businesses while reducing operational costs. Learn more at www.authvia.com

About Syniverse

Syniverse is the world's most connected company. We seamlessly connect the world's networks, devices, and people so the world can unlock the full power of communications.

Our secure, global technology powers the world's leading carriers, top Forbes Global 2000 companies, and billions of people, devices, and transactions every day. Our engagement platform delivers better, smarter experiences that strengthen relationships between businesses, customers, and employees.

For over 30 years, we have accelerated important advances in communications technology. Today we are an essential driver of the world's adoption of intelligent connectivity, from 5G and CPaaS to IoT and beyond. Find out more at https://www.syniverse.com/.