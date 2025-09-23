Hightouch Announces Composable Identity Partnership with Narrative to Offer Multi-Vendor Identity Resolution and Activation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hightouch, the leading data and AI agent platform for marketers, today announced a new partnership with Narrative I/O, the leader in data collaboration. Through the partnership, marketers and media networks are able to assemble identity graphs by combining first-party data with 30+ third-party identity providers directly and seamlessly in Snowflake and then activate audiences at scale across 250+ marketing channels while maintaining data governance controls.

Marketers want more consented ID coverage to power greater addressability. But to do that, they need a cost-conscious commercial model that utilizes only the strongest linkages across multiple providers, with no duplication. This new partnership enables that vision by bringing together the best in data, technology, and governance.

"The enterprise identity market has been broken by vendors who want to own your data and limit how you use it," said Tim Mahlman, CEO of Narrative I/O. "We built Composable Identity because enterprises should control their identity graphs in their own infrastructure. But ownership without activation is just expensive data storage. Our partnership with Hightouch gives you a transparent identity graph combined with sophisticated orchestration capabilities to actually put that data to work across your entire marketing and advertising stack."

This partnership reflects a larger shift in adtech and martech: away from monolithic, single-vendor platforms and toward flexible, composable, and cloud-native solutions where enterprises control both their data and activation. While traditional identity providers often treat customer data as a proprietary asset, this partnership delivers the transparency, flexibility, and control that gives enterprises true ownership over their most valuable asset: their customer data.

“Whether we are talking about marketers or media networks, privacy legislation and signal loss are impacting the ability to activate at scale across channels and attribute disparate impressions to outcomes to validate investment," said David Wells, Industry Principal, Advertising and Marketing Technology at Snowflake. "The future of owned and paid media is a federation of data and identity; consented linkages that are stitched together and packaged with an intuitive audience builder that allows optimal performance as well as ownership of one's own graph."

Key capabilities include:

Build third-party identity graphs with multiple vendors : Build your own composable identity graph by combining first-party data with 30+ specialized providers through cost-optimized enrichment, accessing credit card tokens, demographic data, and specialized global providers.

: Build your own composable identity graph by combining first-party data with 30+ specialized providers through cost-optimized enrichment, accessing credit card tokens, demographic data, and specialized global providers. Complete ownership in Snowflake : Build and control custom identity graphs directly in your cloud data platform with full transparency into matching logic, data quality, freshness, and match rates—no vendor lock-in or proprietary systems.

: Build and control custom identity graphs directly in your cloud data platform with full transparency into matching logic, data quality, freshness, and match rates—no vendor lock-in or proprietary systems. Comprehensive activation across 250+ channels : Activate identity-enhanced audiences across web, mobile, email, and paid media platforms using Hightouch’s visual audience builder and extensive integrations.

: Activate identity-enhanced audiences across web, mobile, email, and paid media platforms using Hightouch’s visual audience builder and extensive integrations. Automated governance at every layer: Built-in compliance guardrails with Narrative's automated data usage controls, Snowflake's built-in data governance, and Hightouch's consent management to reduce data misuse and enable global compliance.

"Our customers consistently asked for more control over their identity data and activation strategies,” said Kashish Gupta, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Hightouch. “Our Composable Identity partnership with Narrative and Snowflake answers that call—enterprises own their data, control their identity graph, and can activate audiences how they choose while maintaining strong governance over data use. It's about giving power back to the customer."

To learn more about Composable Identity with Hightouch, attend our Advertising Week NYC session on the Media Stage on Tuesday 10/7/25 5:00 PM EDT. Visit the website to learn more: https://newyork2025.advertisingweek.com/aw/schedule/session/-260-2025-10-07-1700-session

About Hightouch

Hightouch is the leading Composable CDP and AI Decisioning Platform that empowers companies to activate their data warehouse to power personalized marketing and business operations. Trusted by leading brands like Autotrader, Spotify, Cars.com, Grammarly, and PetSmart, Hightouch enables anyone to deliver personalized customer experiences, optimize performance marketing, and move faster by leveraging data and AI across their organization.

About Narrative

Narrative is the leading Data Collaboration platform that enables enterprises to build, own, and control custom identity graphs using multiple best-in-class providers directly in their data warehouse. Trusted by companies like Afterpay/Block and Fanatics, Narrative's marketplace approach gives businesses the flexibility to optimize identity resolution for their specific use cases while maintaining complete transparency and ownership.