Looq AI Now Compatible with Trimble Business Center

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Looq AI, an innovator in ground-based reality capture, today announced that its AI-powered, photogrammetric data capture platform is now compatible with Trimble® Business Center (TBC) software. This compatibility enables engineering professionals to efficiently extract and utilize high-accuracy Looq Platform data within Trimble’s desktop workflows for survey and engineering professionals—without the need for custom conversions or manual preparation.

The Looq Platform produces survey-grade, georeferenced, ground-classified point clouds and orthomosaic images, ready for direct use in TBC. This seamless workflow supports a wide range of topographic and design tasks, helping project teams deliver faster, more accurate results while staying aligned with trusted tools.

This milestone builds on a year of innovation from Looq AI. The company’s AI-enabled platform streamlines infrastructure digitization through a scalable, ground-based capture process. By combining handheld photogrammetry with advanced 3D computer vision algorithms, the Looq Platform delivers high-resolution spatial data and reliable data processing for projects of all sizes. Recent industry advancements—including improved GNSS precision, underground asset capture, support for standard export formats, and alignment with open standards—have further strengthened Looq’s ability to meet the demanding needs of professional surveyors and engineers.

Trimble supports greater compatibility with emerging technologies like Looq AI to align with and foster open, technology-agnostic ecosystems.

“We’re pleased to see Looq’s platform is now compatible with Trimble Business Center,” said Gareth Gibson, Strategic Marketing Director, Mapping & GIS and Utilities at Trimble. “This kind of integration supports our goal of transforming the way the world works by enabling users to more seamlessly incorporate high-accuracy, ground-based data into their existing workflows. It’s another step toward driving industry innovation and helping customers achieve better business outcomes.”

AJ Surveying, a San Diego-based firm specializing in utility corridor mapping, is already realizing the benefits of the Looq–Trimble workflows. On recent undergrounding projects in wildfire-prone regions, AJ Surveying used the Looq Platform to collect topographic data in drone-restricted and challenging environments, reducing turnaround times by 60% and survey costs by 43%. The team leveraged TBC and the Trimble Connect common data environment and collaboration platform to manage and share project deliverables efficiently.

“With Looq and Trimble Business Center, we’ve transformed the way we collect and deliver data on critical infrastructure projects,” said Amanda Jones, PLS, Owner of AJ Surveying Inc. “We can now tackle challenging environments more quickly and cost-effectively, while keeping our workflows aligned with the platforms our clients already trust.”

McElhanney, a leading Canadian engineering and geomatics firm, has also adopted Looq to enhance mapping and topographic surveys.

“Looq has helped us bring new levels of efficiency and adaptability to our field workflows,” said Ben Giesbrecht, Project Manager at McElhanney. “The ability to capture and deliver high-accuracy data directly into Trimble Business Center keeps our teams productive and enables seamless collaboration with clients and partners.”

“Our mission at Looq is to empower surveyors and engineers with tools that deliver uncompromising accuracy and unmatched efficiency,” said Dominique Meyer, CEO of Looq AI. “By ensuring our platform is fully compatible with Trimble Business Center, we’re joining a growing ecosystem of innovative solutions designed to help professionals meet today’s infrastructure demands with confidence.”

Looq joins a robust network of technologies that are fully compatible with Trimble Business Center, further expanding the options available to survey and engineering teams seeking to modernize their workflows while staying within proven platforms.

About Looq AI

Looq AI is a high-growth technology platform company dedicated to advancing critical infrastructure digitization and diagnosis. The company has developed a fundamental new camera technology that makes survey-grade 3D capture cost-effective at scale. The Looq Platform is a handheld, ground-based capture system—offering creation, visualization, analysis, collaboration, and integration capabilities to digitize the built world. Users work more efficiently and get accurate results for topographic mapping and modeling of transmission and distribution assets. Learn more at looq.ai.